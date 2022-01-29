LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Maryland in Real Time

Indiana has a golden opportunity for a a road win on Saturday at Maryland, but College Park has not been kind to them in the past. The Hoosiers are 0-6 all-time here. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated with news and views live from press row at the Xfinity Center.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It's too early for ''must-win'' games, but it sure would help Indiana's chances to earn an NCAA Tournament berth and remain in contention in the Big Ten if the Hoosiers can grab a win here against Maryland on Saturday.

Indiana is 15-5 and 6-4 in the Big Ten, and no one else in the league has more than seven wins. So getting a road win here would be great, despite Indiana being just 1-4 in true road games this season.

The game starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and is being televised on FOX. Here's how to watrch, with all of your pregame details. CLICK HERE

Indiana opened as a 1.5-point favorite in the game, which was something of a surprise considering the Hoosiers' road record this season and how hot Maryland has been lately. The Terps were impressive in beating Illinois and Rutgers this week.

Welcome to our live blog. If you're not familiar, we post all the news and views on the game from right here on press row. We'll keep you updated every few minutes with what's going on, with the latest news at the top.

Enjoy the game!!!

2:10 p.m. — We have a Tamar "Scoop'' Bates on this Indiana team, and now we have Rob "Scooter'' Phinisee. The senior guard is out with a foot injury (plantar fasciitis) but he did make the trip, and is getting around with the use of a scooter. Here's a picture from warmups.

Scooter Phinisee on the bench.

2:05 p.m. — Indiana is first in the Big Ten and 10th in country in field goal percentage defense (37.7%). The Hoosiers also lead the league in scoring defense (63.4) overall and in conference play (64.7). But they will be without guard Rob Phinisee (foot) on Saturday, and he is one of the Hoosiers' best perimeter defenders.

1:59 p.m. – Trayce Jackson Davis had 15 points against Penn State on Sunday, and now sits at 1,317 career points, good for 30th place all-time. Jordan Hulls is next up at 1,318. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

1:50 p.m. — Indiana has no idea what it's like to travel to College Park and get a win, which is amazing. They are 0-6 overall. Two of the losses were forever ago — 1933 and 1934 — but the last four have come since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014.

1:45 p.m. — Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson grew up in Woodbridge, Va., just 30 miles away from College Park. Both are Washington, D.C. suburbs. Johnson will have a lot of friends and family members at the game on Saturday.

Related stories on Indiana basketball