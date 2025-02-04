Indiana Guard Depth Could Be Depleted At Wisconsin
A significant portion of Indiana's backcourt was listed on the Big Ten availability report ahead of Tuesday's 9 p.m. ET tipoff against No. 21 Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
Guards Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle were listed questionable, while Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton remain out.
If Rice or Carlyle do not play, it would likely result in more minutes for Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, Luke Goode, Mackenzie Mgbako and Bryson Tucker.
Rice is a new addition to the availability report, and it is currently unclear why he is listed questionable. He did not suffer an apparent injury in Friday's game at Purdue, though his 20 minutes of play were below his season average of 28.3 and tied for his second-fewest of the season.
Rice finished with zero points on 0-for-4 shooting, two rebounds, two turnovers, one assist and one foul. He was a team-low minus-15 and missed a potential game-winning shot with four seconds remaining.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson suggested Rice's decreased minutes against Purdue were performance-related and not due to an injury.
"Well, I mean the group that was on the floor played well for us," Woodson said Friday. "You know, I mean, it’s no knock against Myles. He didn’t have it going early, and I elected to ride the guys that really finished the game. You know, Anthony Leal fouled out, but I elected to go that way.”
Carlyle was listed out for the Purdue game and did not travel with the team due to the flu, Woodson said in his pregame radio appearance. It appears Carlyle has traveled with the team for Tuesday's game, as he was included in pictures from the team's shootaround at the Kohl Center.
Carlyle has played in 18 games with six starts this season. He's averaging 8.9 minutes and 4.6 points per game while shooting just 29.2% from the field.
Indiana previously announced Cupps and Newton would be out indefinitely. Both have played in just four games this season.
