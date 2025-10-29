Indiana Extends Offer to High-Flying Guard Josh Lindsay: How Would He Fit?
As the 2025-2026 season is set to get underway in less than a week, Indiana isn’t losing focus of the long-term trajectory of its program. Getting into the mix for a prospect early can be the key in ultimately landing them down the road. And that appears to be exactly what Darian DeVries and his crew is doing with 2028 recruit Josh Lindsay.
Indiana offers uber-athletic class of 2028 guard Josh Lindsay
According to a post from his Instagram account, Lindsay picked up an offer from Indiana last week, after a conversation with Hoosiers assistant coach Rod Clark.
The 6-foot guard remains unranked by 247 Sports, as the recruiting platform is yet to release its 2028 rankings, but will certainly be featured when the rankings are debuted. He currently holds offers from Auburn, Virginia Tech, Eastern Kentucky, La Salle, Kent State, Ohio, and now Indiana.
A Louisville, Kentucky native, Lindsay attends St. Xavier High School, and helped push his squad to a 31-3 season, playing a key role in his team finishing up the year as the second-best team in Kentucky and No. 81 in the nation, per MaxPreps.
Scouting Josh Lindsay
By some reports, Lindsay has a 45-plus inch vertical. Although that isn’t confirmed, it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibilities. Quite literally the definition of a jump-out-of-the-gym athlete, Lindsay is listed at just 6-foot, but throws down jaw-dropping slams at an unbelievably high clip. (Take a look at some of his dunks and blocks below.)
How would he fit in with the Hoosiers? If the idea is to get more explosive and athletic, he's the exact right prospect to add into the mix ... eventually. It's a signal that, over the next few years, the Hoosiers should start to be a bit different, and by the time Lindsay is ready, he'd be a player to work around.
Although his explosion helps him get to the basket, as well as finish at it, Lindsay’s premier skill may actually be long-distance shooting. He can knock down triples off the dribble or the catch, and has a solid, compact jumper.
Going downhill, he naturally takes advantage of his vertical ability to finish above or around defenders, but also has a lot of burst in his first-step – which allows him to get to the basket in the first place.
To top it off, he has a tight handle and is a decent playmaker, but, in general, doesn’t have the deepest offensive bag. Defensively, Lindsay’s strong frame (180 pounds) and twitchiness allow him to be a real weapon as a one-on-one defender.
Still just a sophomore, Lindsay has loads of time to develop the rest of his game, and with his already-established athleticism and shot-making ability, his ceiling is sky-high on both sides of the floor.