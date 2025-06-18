SI

Man Utd 2025–26 Premier League Fixtures: When Red Devils Play Liverpool, Man City, All Key Dates

Manchester United’s 2024–25 campaign was nothing short of a total disaster.

Manchester United’s fixtures for the 2025–26 Premier League season have been confirmed, with Ruben Amorim’s side kicking off with a huge game against Arsenal on the opening day.

The Red Devils are looking to bounce back from their worst-ever Premier League finish of 14th, and follow up their opening day adventure with games in August against Fulham and newcomers Burnley.

Notable for fixtures for United include their clashes with heavyweight rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, but there’s also special attention paid when Arsenal are taken on—United’s rivalry with the Gunners dates back to the days of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger.

United take on Premier League champions Liverpool in October and early May, City in August and January, with the second meeting with Arsenal coming just one week after the Manchester derby, while the traditional Boxing Day opponent is Newcastle United.

The season rounds off on May 24 with a clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).

August

Date / Time

Fixture

17 August—16:30

Man Utd v Arsenal

23 August—15:00

Fulham v Man Utd

30 August—15:00

Man Utd v Burnley

September

Date / Time

Fixture

13 September—15:00

Man City v Man Utd

20 September—15:00

Man Utd v Chelsea

27 September—15:00

Brentford v Man Utd

October

Date / Time

Fixture

4 October—15:00

Man Utd v Sunderland

18 October—15:00

Liverpool v Man Utd

25 October—15:00

Man Utd v Brighton

November

Date / Time

Fixture

1 November—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

8 November—15:00

Tottenham v Man Utd

22 November—15:00

Man Utd v Everton

29 November—15:00

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

December

Date / Time

Fixture

3 December—20:00

Man Utd v West Ham

6 December—15:00

Wolves v Man Utd

13 December—15:00

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

20 December—15:00

Aston Villa v Man Utd

27 December—15:00

Man Utd v Newcastle

30 December—19:45

Man Utd v Wolves

January

Date / Time

Fixture

3 January—15:00

Leeds v Man Utd

7 January—20:00

Burnley v Man Utd

17 January—15:00

Man Utd v Man City

24 January—15:00

Arsenal v Man Utd

31 January—15:00

Man Utd v Fulham

February

Date / Time

Fixture

7 February—15:00

Man Utd v Tottenham

11 February—15:00

West Ham v Man Utd

21 February—15:00

Everton v Man Utd

28 February—15:00

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

March

Date / Time

Fixture

4 March—20:00

Newcastle v Man Utd

14 March—15:00

Man Utd v Aston Villa

21 March—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

April

Date / Time

Fixture

11 April—15:00

Man Utd v Leeds

18 April—15:00

Chelsea v Man Utd

25 April—15:00

Man Utd v Brentford

May

Date / Time

Fixture

2 May—15:00

Man Utd v Liverpool

9 May—15:00

Sunderland v Man Utd

17 May—15:00

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

24 May—16:00

Brighton v Man Utd

