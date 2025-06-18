Man Utd 2025–26 Premier League Fixtures: When Red Devils Play Liverpool, Man City, All Key Dates
Manchester United’s fixtures for the 2025–26 Premier League season have been confirmed, with Ruben Amorim’s side kicking off with a huge game against Arsenal on the opening day.
The Red Devils are looking to bounce back from their worst-ever Premier League finish of 14th, and follow up their opening day adventure with games in August against Fulham and newcomers Burnley.
Notable for fixtures for United include their clashes with heavyweight rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, but there’s also special attention paid when Arsenal are taken on—United’s rivalry with the Gunners dates back to the days of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger.
United take on Premier League champions Liverpool in October and early May, City in August and January, with the second meeting with Arsenal coming just one week after the Manchester derby, while the traditional Boxing Day opponent is Newcastle United.
The season rounds off on May 24 with a clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).
August
Date / Time
Fixture
17 August—16:30
Man Utd v Arsenal
23 August—15:00
Fulham v Man Utd
30 August—15:00
Man Utd v Burnley
September
Date / Time
Fixture
13 September—15:00
Man City v Man Utd
20 September—15:00
Man Utd v Chelsea
27 September—15:00
Brentford v Man Utd
October
Date / Time
Fixture
4 October—15:00
Man Utd v Sunderland
18 October—15:00
Liverpool v Man Utd
25 October—15:00
Man Utd v Brighton
November
Date / Time
Fixture
1 November—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
8 November—15:00
Tottenham v Man Utd
22 November—15:00
Man Utd v Everton
29 November—15:00
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
December
Date / Time
Fixture
3 December—20:00
Man Utd v West Ham
6 December—15:00
Wolves v Man Utd
13 December—15:00
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
20 December—15:00
Aston Villa v Man Utd
27 December—15:00
Man Utd v Newcastle
30 December—19:45
Man Utd v Wolves
January
Date / Time
Fixture
3 January—15:00
Leeds v Man Utd
7 January—20:00
Burnley v Man Utd
17 January—15:00
Man Utd v Man City
24 January—15:00
Arsenal v Man Utd
31 January—15:00
Man Utd v Fulham
February
Date / Time
Fixture
7 February—15:00
Man Utd v Tottenham
11 February—15:00
West Ham v Man Utd
21 February—15:00
Everton v Man Utd
28 February—15:00
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
March
Date / Time
Fixture
4 March—20:00
Newcastle v Man Utd
14 March—15:00
Man Utd v Aston Villa
21 March—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
April
Date / Time
Fixture
11 April—15:00
Man Utd v Leeds
18 April—15:00
Chelsea v Man Utd
25 April—15:00
Man Utd v Brentford
May
Date / Time
Fixture
2 May—15:00
Man Utd v Liverpool
9 May—15:00
Sunderland v Man Utd
17 May—15:00
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
24 May—16:00
Brighton v Man Utd