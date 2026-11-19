Five games into the season, Indiana basketball is undefeated, owns a statement win over Arkansas and is starting to establish a clearer picture of its rotation.



But not every Hoosier has followed the same trajectory.



Some have exceeded expectations, others are still searching for their footing and a handful have been exactly what Darian DeVries and company hoped they'd be.



Here's whose stock is rising, falling or holding steady through Indiana's 5-0 start.

***Players are listed numerically, with only those averaging more than five minutes per game included***

Maintaining: Trevor Manhertz

Trevor Manhertz continues to look like a valuable piece of Indiana's rotation, even if his opportunities have been somewhat limited.



The freshman is averaging 6.0 points while shooting 42% from beyond the arc, showing flashes of the shooting ability that made him an intriguing addition to the Hoosiers' most recent recruiting class. He's also contributed on the glass.



Still, Manhertz has played the second-fewest minutes among Indiana's regular rotation players, making a run at the program's freshman 3-point record, as I suggested before the season, increasingly unlikely.

Rising: Darren Harris

After an underwhelming preseason, Darren Haris has emerged as Indiana's leading scorer, with a pair of 20-point outbursts and some of his best basketball coming against Syracuse and Arkansas.



His 36% shooting from three leaves room for improvement, but his ability to get to the free-throw line has been an encouraging development. He's converting 87% of his attempts at the stripe.



Harris isn't filling up every column on the box score, and he's made just five of his 13 attempts inside the arc. But his timely shooting has been invaluable.



Without Harris' second-half heroics against Syracuse and Arkansas, Indiana's undefeated start might look considerably different.

Maintaining: Bryce Lindsay

Bryce Lindsay's performance against Arkansas was a pretty good summary of his season.



He was quiet for much of the night before burying the biggest shot of Indiana's season so far, a deep go-ahead 3-pointer in the closing seconds.



That's been Lindsay through five games. He hasn't consistently taken over offensively as he did during the preseason, but he's remained a dangerous scoring option off the bench.



His 34% shooting from three isn't spectacular, although the difficulty of some of his attempts makes that number more respectable.



The consistency can improve, but Lindsay has largely been what Indiana hoped he'd be.

Rising: Jaeden Mustaf

Jaeden Mustaf doesn't need many shots to make an impact. He's averaging just 4.8 field-goal attempts per game, yet he's one of six Hoosiers averaging double figures thanks to efficient scoring and an impressive ability to get to the charity stripe.



Mustaf has also made three of his seven 3-point attempts. If he can increase that volume without sacrificing much efficiency, Indiana's offense could become even more difficult to defend.



Still, his biggest contributions remain elsewhere. Mustaf continues to draw the toughest perimeter assignments defensively, rebounds well for his size and provides another capable ball-handler alongside Indiana's primary guards.



He's quickly becoming one of the Hoosiers' most valuable complementary pieces.

Maintaining: Sam Alexis

Sam Alexis isn't going to win many headlines, averaging 4.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.



But that's not why Indiana needs him.



The elder statesman has settled into his role as Indiana's third center, providing energy, frontcourt depth and leadership.



Alexis hasn't been especially efficient offensively, but he's a dependable option in a role that doesn't demand much more.

Maintaining: Markus Burton

There might not be a more difficult player to evaluate on Indiana's roster right now than Markus Burton.



On paper, he's been great. Burton is averaging 12.2 points, shooting 54% from beyond the arc and dishing out nearly five assists per game while maintaining a better-than-2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.



Those are impressive numbers. And yet, it still feels like Indiana hasn't seen the best version of Burton.



His perimeter shooting volume has been limited, and much of his scoring has come from the midrange. He's been efficient, but he hasn't consistently taken over games.



For somebody who entered the season with all-conference aspirations, there's another level Indiana would love to see.

Falling: Trent Sisley

Trent Sisley is still searching for a way to make a consistent impact in his second season.



He's averaging fewer than 12 minutes per game and appears firmly entrenched at the end of Indiana's rotation.



In Tuesday's win over Arkansas, Sisley played just six minutes, didn't record a counting stat outside of a personal foul and struggled at times defensively against the Razorbacks' athleticism.



He's also connected on just one of his five attempts from deep this season.



Sisley's versatility remains valuable, but the anticipated second-year leap hasn't materialized. He needs to find a way to make his limited opportunities count.

Maintaining: Samet Yigitoglu

Indiana needed Samet Yigitoglu to provide a legitimate interior presence this season. Through five games, he's delivered.



The big man is averaging 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds while giving the Hoosiers a physical presence they sorely lacked last season.



His production hasn't been consistent every night, but Tuesday's first-half performance against Arkansas was encouraging.



Yigitoglu finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, much of which came in the opening stanza, proving he can impose his will against a ranked power conference opponent rather than simply overwhelming smaller nonconference teams.



He doesn't need to dominate every game for Indiana to be successful. But knowing he's capable of doing so against quality competition is a significant development.

Rising: Aiden Sherrell

If there were any lingering questions about why DeVries prioritized landing Aiden Sherrell this offseason, the first half against Arkansas provided the answer.



Sherrell was outstanding, helping carry Indiana offensively before the Hoosiers' guards found their rhythm. He finished with 17 points and six rebounds in one of his most impressive performances yet.



He's shooting 36% from three, can score at all three levels and leads Indiana with 10 stocks (steals plus blocks).



More importantly, he's shown that he fits alongside anybody on the roster. He can protect the rim, stretch the floor, rebound and defend multiple positions without needing the offense built around him.



Sherrell raises both Indiana's floor and ceiling, and five games into the season, he's looking like one of DeVries' most important offseason additions.