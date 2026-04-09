Indiana Basketball Pursuing Dynamic Transfer Guard Del Jones

The most chaotic two-week period of the college basketball year is upon us: transfer-portal season (open from April 7-21).



Indiana, which lost the majority of its roster to either the portal or due to graduation, is in desperate need of hitting a home run (or multiple) via the portal to climb back into NCAA Tournament contention. Radford transfer Del Jones, who Indiana has been in contact with, per Tobias Bass of The Athletic, may fit that bill.

Since entering the transfer portal, Del Jones has heard from the following schools



USC

Providence

Indiana

Ole Miss

Syracuse

Mississippi state

SMU

Miami

St Mary’s

Cal

LSU

Oklahoma State

Texas

Wake Forest

UNLV

UNCC



He made the All-Big South Second Team with averages of… pic.twitter.com/TVhc0ib8YS — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 8, 2026

Who is Del Jones?

As a high school prospect in the class of 2024, Jones was tabbed as a three-star recruit, per 247 Sports’ composite rankings. After spending his freshman campaign at Clemson, where he played just 11.8 minutes per game, he hit the portal and wound up at Radford.

As a sophomore at Radford in 2025-26, Jones averaged 17.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He connected on 1.3 triples per game on a clip of 30.9 percent while attempting 5.4 free throws per outing (hit 80.9 percent from the charity stripe).

Radford transfer Del Jones scouting report

Nov 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Radford Highlanders guard Del Jones (10) drives around dSouth Carolina Gamecocks guard Mike Sharavjamts (55) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Jones is the modern-day point guard, with a score-first mentality – but for good reason. A versatile bucket-getter, Jones can get his at all three levels of the floor. There isn’t a look he doesn’t like, as he’ll take one-legged pull-up jumpers, running floaters, finishes at the rim or step-back threes – among a variety of other shots.

The 6-foot-2 guard is an extremely confident scorer, which has resulted in the less-than-ideal efficiency numbers. In that same vein, his subpar three-point percentage is, at least to an extent, a result of the heavily-contested jumpers he was prone to taking.

His creation for teammates is secondary, but it’s certainly part of his game. Nevertheless, the assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.2 isn’t exactly the dream scenario for a lead guard (he did lead the Big South in total turnovers on the season). Again, though, he was a high-usage player carrying a heavy load for his Radford club.

How would Del Jones fit at Indiana?

With the Hoosiers, Jones could fill one of the many gaping holes in the backcourt, and very likely at the lead-guard position. With a stronger supporting cast, Jones would draw less attention, and, presumably, his efficiency would climb.

From a playmaking perspective, he should be better-equipped to play off talented teammates – which Indiana should have in spades by the end of the portal season. That said, his protection of the rock would have to tighten up for the Hoosiers to trust him with the reins of the offense.