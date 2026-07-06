Indiana Basketball Set to Host 5-Star Recruit Darius Wabbington

Darian DeVries and the Indiana coaching staff have sent a clear message in the 2026 offseason: size will not be a problem moving forward.



After the Hoosiers were quite short on big men in the inaugural campaign of the DeVries era – and paid the price in Big Ten play on the boards and defensively – they have made a concerted effort to pursue size during the 2026 offseason.

Wabbington Is One of Indiana's Biggest Recruiting Targets

It started in the portal – where Indiana landed two of the premier big men available in Aiden Sherrell and Samet Yigitoglu – and now it has carried into the 2027 recruiting class.



After making the cut in 2027 big man Darius Wabbington’s top six, the Hoosiers are now set to host the highly-touted five-star for an official visit, according to a report from Joe Tipton of On3.

2027 Top-15 overall recruit Darius Wabbington has scheduled an official visit to Indiana, he told @Rivals.



The 6-10 center is also set to see Louisville, Arizona, and Texas.https://t.co/rrhdHdVDcs https://t.co/DN7xfQdHPe pic.twitter.com/LM1VZAV6J9 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 6, 2026

Who is Darius Wabbington?

Wabbington is the No. 15 player in the country, per 247 Sports’ composite rankings, and the No. 2 center in the nation. He is listed at 6-foot-11, 245 pounds. Wabbington attends Sunnyslope High School in Arizona.

Darius Wabbington scouting report

Millennium Tigers guard Cameron Holmes (3) defends Sunnyslope Vikings Darius Wabbington (21) during their Open Division boys basketball state semifinals game at Chaparral High School in Phoenix on March 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Feel and poise are traits most often associated with lead guards, yet both characteristics are present in the 6-foot-11 Wabbington’s game – and in spades.

Wabbington is exceptionally at ease playing out of the midpost – which can be a notoriously uncomfortable area to make a catch – and can do it all from that part of the floor.



Face up and knock down a jumper, attack the rim, facilitate for a teammate or even get to a step-through floater – you name it, Wabbington has it in his bag.

4⭐️ Darius Wabbington has been rolling for Compton Magic, leading the squad to an 8–0 start in 3SSB play. 🔥 @3SSBCircuit pic.twitter.com/YMTGpL5psb — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) May 22, 2026

From the perimeter, Wabbington has a compact jumper and is a respectable threat, but he can also put the ball on the floor and slash to the rim.

Around the rack, Wabbington can use his brute strength to power through defenders – and he can finish with either hand – but he can also get to a fadeaway jumper.

There aren’t any glaring weaknesses in Wabbington’s game offensively. He can score in essentially every way, is a willing passer and has an innate knack for consistently making the best play.

7-Foot Darius Wabbington showed off the guard skill-set! The 5-Star junior and Sunnyslope won the Hoophall West Championship 👀 @Dariuswabb @HoophallClassic pic.twitter.com/L0mqLB8FMf — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) January 6, 2026

Defensively, Wabbington has the size, strength and length to be an effective rim-protector and possesses just enough lateral mobility to hold up when he gets switched onto a guard.

How would Darius Wabbington fit at Indiana?

Sunnyslope Vikings center Darius Wabbington (21) looks to pass the ball against the Basha Bears during their semifinal game at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale on March 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even as a freshman – which wouldn’t be until the 2027-28 season – the Hoosiers may run action through Wabbington if he winds up in Bloomington. Again, the big man can get it done from beyond the arc, the mid-post or on the low block.

His versatility would allow Indiana to get creative and perhaps even tailor its game plan to Wabbington’s personal matchup.



That said, Wabbington’s specific role would be difficult to pinpoint until the Hoosiers’ roster was set – which often isn’t until late spring in this portal-driven era.

But regardless of the makeup of Indiana’s club, if Wabbington elects to bring his talents to Bloomington, he’ll almost surely be a starter in Year 1 and, potentially, the go-to option.