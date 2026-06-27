Curt Cignetti's Unique Representatives for Big Ten Media Days Are Perfectly On Brand

It's only noteworthy if you haven't been paying attention to Curt Cignetti. The defending national championship-winning coach built Indiana from the inside out, and has only continued that philosophy in Year 3.



So when the Big Ten announced the list of player representatives for Media Days in Chicago on July 28-30, naturally, that philosophy was reiterated. Offensive lineman Carter Smith, defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker and linebacker Isaiah Jones were the chosen trio by Cignetti.



That apparently stood out.

Big Ten announces 54 players that will be at Big Ten Media Days. 12 of 18 schools are bringing their QB. Only 1 school is not bringing a skill position player … defending national champ Indiana — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 24, 2026

No Josh Hoover? No Nick Marsh? Yeah, that adds up.

It would've been strange to see Hoover as one of those three player invites when you consider that in the four previous seasons that Cignetti was an FBS head coach with such a thing like "conference media days," he didn't bring a quarterback.



As in, he didn't even bring Fernando Mendoza to Las Vegas last year. Go figure that Mendoza would then be seemingly everywhere when it came to representing IU during his one season in Bloomington, which ultimately ended ... in Las Vegas as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Cignetti has had one-year QB1s who arrived via transfer in each of those four seasons, which made it easy for him to invite other non-quarterbacks to represent the program.



We would've probably been more justified to think twice if Hoover had been picked to attend Big Ten Media Days. The takeaway would've been "wow, it seems like Cignetti really likes this dude if he's willing to give him an offseason honor that he didn't even give Mendoza."



Nope. Business as usual.

Bringing Marsh would've felt like a bit of a 180, too. It's not that Cignetti has never brought skill-players to Media Days. Last year, Elijah Sarratt represented the Hoosiers and the year before that, running back Justice Ellison was part of the IU player trio in Indianapolis even though he was both a skill-player and a transfer.



But bringing in a high-priced transfer like Marsh would've felt off-brand for Cignetti, and not just because of the viral gold spikes moment that kicked off spring camp.

Indiana WR Nick Marsh wore gold cleats to IU's first spring camp session. Curt Cignetti was not pleased to see that.



"He learned what getting your ass ripped is all about. I don't know if that happened to him very often at Michigan State." #iufb pic.twitter.com/UHRMM0i2bf — Jared Kelly (@Jared_Kelly7) March 26, 2026

So why then would late-season hero and preseason All-American Charlie Becker not be part of that group?

Eh, you can chalk it up to the hamstring injury that ended his spring camp. That's a relatively easy one to dismiss, especially if you consider that it was essentially one spot available with Smith and Tucker shoo-ins as preseason All-Americans in the trenches.



Should we assume that Becker's lack of presence in Chicago means that he's still working his way back from injury? Probably not. But not bringing Becker allows Cignetti to send his message loud and clear.



This was and is all about the trenches.



While Jones doesn't line up exclusively on the line of scrimmage — 21.6% of his snaps were on the defensive line compared to 55.6% in the box — it's still a meat and potatoes team. Acknowledging a fifth-year player who stuck with the Cignetti staff aligns with that effort.

The two biggest strengths of this roster are the offensive and defensive line. That'd be an ideal trend to continue for Cignetti and his rotating cast of quarterbacks.



It'll be noteworthy the day that Cignetti decides to actually bring his trigger-man to Big Ten Media Days after seven of his first 13 player representatives as an FBS head coach were on the offensive and defensive line (plus two linebackers, two running backs and a receiver).

Given Hoover's one year of remaining eligibility, don't hold your breath on that happening next year, either.



Cignetti zagging on the rest of the Big Ten will continue to be the norm, even if the prices on the skill-players he acquires goes up. It'd be foolish for him to change his approach now.



It'd be even more foolish to have any sort of outrage about that.