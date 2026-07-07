Indiana Basketball's Top 2027 Recruiting Target at Each Position

In the thick of the 2026 summer, Darian DeVries and Indiana are naturally in preparation mode for the 2026-27 season but also, seemingly, quite active on the recruiting trail.

The Hoosiers haven’t appeared to dole out as many offers in the past few weeks – although that may change as travel hoops is back in full swing during July – but they’re certainly remaining active with targets (top-15 2027 recruit Darius Wabbington recently scheduled a visit to Indiana).



Here are the top prospects the Hoosiers should be prioritizing at each position in the 2027 class:

Key targets for Indiana basketball in the 2027 class

Logan-Rogersville's Chase Branham (3) moves the ball during a Class 4 semifinal game against Vashon, Friday, March 20, 2026, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Guard: Chase Branham (committed to Indiana)

Indiana’s lone commit thus far in the 2027 class, Chase Branham, who is the No. 35 player in the country (per 247 Sports’ composite rankings), appears poised to be the Hoosiers’ guard of the future.

Branham is a combo guard capable of orchestrating action as the lead guard or serving in a shoot-first role as an off-ball guard. He is a knockdown shooter off the bounce and the catch, a smooth pick-and-roll operator and an underrated slasher.

Guard: Chase Lumpkin

A stockriser who recently picked up an Indiana offer, Chase Lumpkin is also a combo guard – but one better suited for an off-ball role. Lumpkin has the ball on a string and is a solid facilitator, but he’s most valuable scoring the rock.

Jet Academy SG Chase Lumpkin just led his squad to victory with 21 points during game one of the @nationalguard Rivalry Showcase ✈️🔥@ChaseLumpkin1 @jetacademyeybl pic.twitter.com/mNPPYfTxKJ — MADE Hoops (@madehoops) April 19, 2026

He has tremendous range, a deep bag of space-creating moves and is a gifted finisher around the rim. A Lumpkin pairing with Branham would give the Hoosiers an exceptional mix of scoring and playmaking in the backcourt.

Wing: Ahmed Nur

A rangy, 6-foot-8 sharpshooter with a strong motor, Ahmed Nur has instant-impact ability at the next level. Nur, who has a picturesque energy transfer and high release point on his jumper, should see his shooting translate fairly seamlessly.

Ahmed Nur showcased his impressive skillset at 6'9 in a win over Maple Grove on Friday! Highlights of the 2027 forward out of Hopkins @BABYSL1MM pic.twitter.com/QeUF9A2AcM — Fresh Coast Hoops (@FreshCoastHoops) February 2, 2026

He’s also a high-IQ player, so the learning curve defensively shouldn’t be very steep. And, not for nothing, he is a great offensive rebounder with that instinctual knack for understanding where the ball is going to come off the rim. Nur takes nothing off the table – and adds quite a bit.

Forward: Jeremy Jenkins

The Hoosiers need to continue prioritizing size to survive on the glass and protect the rim in Big Ten play. Forward Jeremy Jenkins offers both size (6-foot-9) and strength (245 pounds). A physical, interior-oritented big, Jenkins is excellent at using his sturdy frame to create clean looks inside.

He is patient around the rim, can finish with either hand and even has a feathery-soft floater at his disposal. With his size and a solid motor, Jenkins is also a glass-cleaner on both ends of the floor.

Center: Darius Wabbington

Sunnyslope Vikings forward Darius Wabbington (21) celebrates their 61-57 win over the Millennium Tigers at Sunnyslope High School on Jan. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DeVries appears set to deploy a two-big lineup this year (Aiden Sherrell and Samet Yigitoglu), and, presumably, that trend will continue into the foreseeable future. Playing multiple non-shooting bigs can often hamper spacing, but if the Hoosiers land Darius Wabbington, that won’t be a problem.

The 6-foot-11 big man, who recently placed Indiana in his top six and also scheduled a visit to Bloomington, has a smooth long-distance jumper, but can also use his physicality at the cup or hit a midrange jumper.

Wabbington is a multi-skilled big with the ability to impact the game from anywhere on the floor. He’d be a dream get for the Hoosiers and very likely the centerpiece of their future in the frontcourt.