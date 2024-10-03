Indiana's Trey Galloway Nearing Return To Full-Contact Action
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana has just over one month until its regular season opener against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, and senior guard Trey Galloway is nearing his return to full-contact action.
Galloway underwent knee surgery following the 2023-24 season to address an injury that held him out of the Big Ten Tournament.
Indiana officially began practice on Sept. 25, and Galloway has been a partial participant. He spoke Thursday at Big Ten Media Days about where he's at in the recovery process.
"It's been good," Galloway said. "It's been great to kind of get back out there with the guys because it's been a long process just with the knee and everything. Obviously it takes a lot of time to really recover and stuff, but I think I've done a really good job of just taking my time with everything because there's no need to rush because I've kind of been here for a while so I kind of know what I need to do and stuff to get myself ready. But yeah, it's been good to get out there with the guys and start competing."
Galloway has not returned full-contact action, but he plans to ramp up his activity in the coming days.
"This upcoming week is definitely the time where I'm starting to do most things," Galloway said. "But it's kind of like half court stuff, and next week will be pretty much full go."
Galloway has one year of eligibility remaining for the 2024-25 season, and he's one of two Hoosiers, along with Anthony Leal, to play for coach Mike Woodson's entire tenure at Indiana. Last season, Galloway averaged career-highs with 10.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
"He's been a leader since I've had him," Woodson said Thursday. "Unfortunately, he had the knee surgery this past season, and he's worked his butt off this summer to get back. He's not fully recovered, but he is getting there."
Galloway has played a variety of roles throughout his Indiana career, and it will be a bit different in his fifth season with the Hoosiers. Indiana added guards Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle out of the transfer portal, and Galloway commented Thursday on how he has fit in with the newcomers.
"I think it's great," Galloway said. "Obviously, yeah, my role has changed every year, and it's gonna change this year as well. But just being able to sacrifice that and be able to move into different positions is great. I think just being able to have guys like Myles and the new guys come in, it's gonna really help my game as well, just being able to space the floor and make plays off the dribble and stuff. So it's gonna be great."
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- DUSTY MAY REFLECTS ON TIME WITH BOB KNIGHT: On Thursday at Big Ten Media Days, Michigan's new coach Dusty May shared memories of being a student manager at Indiana under Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight, and how that impacted him as a head coach. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA TABBED SECOND: In the unofficial media poll, Indiana's men's basketball team was picked to finish second in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Everything Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say during his Big Ten Media Day session on Thursday. CLICK HERE.
- BALLO NAMED ALL-BIG TEN: Oumar Ballo was named First Team All-Big Ten in the official team announced on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- RICE OVERCOMES CANCER TO CONTINUE HOOPS DREAM: Myles Rice has had a lot to fight through to get his chance to play basketball at Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- MGBAKO IS READY TO TAKE THE NEXT STEP: Mackenzie Mgbako is committed to improvement in his sophomore season. CLICK HERE.