Indiana Picked Second In Unofficial Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Poll
ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten does not conduct an official media poll for men’s basketball. For several years, the media has taken it upon itself to conduct.
That unofficial media poll was released on Wednesday and it predicts a rise in fortune for the Indiana men’s basketball team.
The Hoosiers were picked second in the poll. Indiana received seven first-place votes, one of six Big Ten schools to receive at least one first-place vote.
The only school the Hoosiers trailed was defending champion Purdue. The Boilermakers, sans Zach Edey, but with several other important players back, earned 20 first-place votes. Purdue has won the Big Ten title in the last two seasons.
Indiana finished sixth in the Big Ten in 2024 with a 10-10 conference record, but with the addition of transfers Oumar Ballo, Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle and Luke Goode – as well as the retention of Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, Trey Galloway, Gabe Cupps – big things are expected from the Hoosiers in 2025.
Ballo, who averaged 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds at Arizona, was named the Preseason Transfer of the Year. Ballo received 17 votes for the honor. Myles Rice also received four votes. The Hoosiers were the only school to have two representatives for that award.
Ballo was also named to the Big Ten Preseason First Team. While he was the only Hoosier to make the first or second teams, Indiana had three players directly below the cut line.
Ballo was named to the Big Ten's official preseason team on Tuesday.
Forward Malik Reneau, swingman Mackenzie Mgbako and Rice were the first players to miss the second team.
Indiana did not receive mention for any of the other honors. Purdue point guard Braden Smith was named Preseason Player of the Year.
Here’s the Big Ten unofficial media poll, preseason teams and individual awards:
Preseason Poll
1. Purdue, 527 (20)
2. Indiana, 549 (7)
3. UCLA, 510 (2)
4. Illinois, 458 (2)
5. Michigan State, 448 (1)
6. Oregon, 412
7. Rutgers, 391
8. Ohio State, 369 (1)
9. Michigan, 342
10. Maryland, 263
11. Iowa, 249
12. (tie) Wisconsin, 212
12. (tie) Nebraska, 212
14. USC, 196
15. Washington, 158
16. Northwestern, 153
17. Penn State, 87
18. Minnesota, 62
First-Team Preseason All-Big Ten
Braden Smith, Purdue (64)
Payton Sandfort, Iowa (48)
Oumar Ballo, Indiana (47)
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State (34)
Dylan Harper, Rutgers (32)
Second-Team Preseason All-Big Ten
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon (30)
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State (26)
Great Osobor, Washington (26)
Ace Bailey, Rutgers (25)
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota (23).
Also receiving votes: Malik Reneau, Indiana (19); Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana (13); Myles Rice, Indiana (13); Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois (12); Vlad Goldin, Michigan (11); Julian Reese, Maryland (7); Dylan Andrews, UCLA (6); Brice Williams, Nebraska (5); Kylan Boswell, Illinois (4); Kobe Johnson, UCLA (3); Saint Thomas, USC (2); Sebastian Mack, UCLA (1); Jaden Akins, Michigan State; Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern; Xavier Booker, Michigan State; Desmond Claude, USC; Frankie Fidler, Michigan State; Owen Freeman, Iowa; Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Maryland; Meechie Johnson, Ohio State; Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue; Fletcher Loyer, Purdue.
Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year – Braden Smith, Purdue (27)
Also receiving votes: Kobe Johnson, UCLA (1); Payton Sandfort, Iowa (1); Oumar Ballo, Indiana; Ace Bailey, Rutgers.
Big Ten Freshman of the Year – Dylan Harper, Rutgers (19.5)
Also receiving votes: Ace Bailey, Rutgers (12.5), Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois (1).
Big Ten Transfer of the Year – Oumar Ballo, Indiana (17).
Also receiving votes: Myles Rice, Indiana (4); Vlad Goldin, Michigan (3); Kylan Boswell, Illinois (2), Saint Thomas, USC (1); Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA; Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Maryland; Great Osobor, Washington.
