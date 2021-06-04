Indiana Basketball Wishes Race Thompson a Happy Birthday

Race Thompson turned 22 on Friday ahead of his fifth season at Indiana. He was a team captain last season and was the only player other than Trayce Jackson-Davis to start all 27 game for the Hoosiers last year.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana redshirt senior forward Race Thompson turned 22 on Friday, and the Hoosiers' basketball program wished him a happy birthday in a Tweet below.

Thompson is entering his fifth year with the program after redshirting as a freshman during the 2017-18 season. During his 2020-21 campaign, Thompson played in 27 games and had the best statistical season of his collegiate career.

He averaged career-highs in points (9.1), rebounds (6.2), assists (1.4), blocks (1.3) and minutes played (28.1) per game.

Thompson was the only Indiana player, aside from Trayce Jackson-Davis, to start all 27 games for the Hoosiers. Before the season, he was named one of the team's captains.

