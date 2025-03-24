Indiana’s Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sydney Parrish Proud Of Their Legacy As Hoosiers
COLUMBIA, S.C. – There was a frustrating similarity to Indiana’s women’s basketball team and its 64-53 loss at South Carolina on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena.
Another defeat against another top 5 team. Indiana was not beaten by an AP Top 5 team in 2025 by more than 11 points.
Losing was disappointing for the Hoosiers, and it was emotional. After five seasons, point guard Chloe Moore-McNeil’s career came to a close. So did the college career of three-year Indiana veteran Sydney Parrish.
Both were vital cogs in Indiana’s historic level of success. Both played for Indiana’s 2023 Big Ten regular season champions. Moore-McNeil goes back to Indiana’s best-ever tournament run in 2021, when it advanced to the Elite Eight.
While the disappointment of the loss to top-seeded South Carolina caused heartache, both players reflected fondly on their time at Indiana.
“I'm not going to remember any of the stats, any of that. I think I'm going to remember the special moments with my team. When it started my freshman year, being Elite 8, to now just being here at South Carolina, a great arena, and even winning the Big Ten and making those deep runs,” Moore-McNeil said.
The long-term Indiana pair were joined by one-year transfer Karoline Striplin as Indiana seniors who no longer have eligibility.
Striplin had 11 points. Moore-McNeil had 10 points, and Parrish had six in her final game.
Indiana finished the season with a 20-13 record. It was an up-and-down campaign, but there was plenty of pride in how Indiana fared.
“We go back to think of how kind of up and down the year was, but we competed with some of the top teams in the country, and that says a lot about our group, and we just stuck together,” Parrish said.
Indiana coach Teri Moren noted that this group of players represent the end of an era. With players moving around more freely, players like Moore-McNeil, who stayed at Indiana for her whole career, are becoming more rare.
“You've got to stick with the process. That's why I'm so proud of Chloe. Those Chloes are gone. They're not staying five years,” Moren said, referring to the transfer portal.
“So she's somebody that you write about as far as sticking with the process, being loyal. I think that's real important,” Moren added.
Both Moore-McNeil and Parrish, who transferred from Oregon before the 2022-23 season, were instrumental in Indiana’s success over that period. With Moren being the common figure leading the program, what would both players say to recruits who are considering Indiana?
“When you come here, you've got to expect to work hard every single day. Nothing is going to come easy. Also, it's the culture piece, as well. You've got to put others first and be willing to play team basketball and give up a good shot for a great shot,” Moore-McNeil said.
“If you want to play in March Madness, you come to Indiana. I think Coach Moren has made that a huge deal here. But it takes hard work, and it takes showing up every single day,” Parrish said.
Both players also paid tribute to Moren.
“She puts the team first. She puts her players first. She is a player's coach,” Parrish said.
“She's behind us ten toes down, and I'm just grateful she gave me another chance to come back for my fifth year,” Moore-McNeil said.
Both players want to continue to play basketball. They both have WNBA aspirations. If that doesn’t work out? Parrish wants to work in sports media. Moore-McNeil wants to continue her education and become an ultrasound technician.
Whatever their future endeavors, Moren said both players have the right to be proud of how they helped Indiana women’s basketball progress during their careers.
“I'm most proud of what they're leaving behind. They always say you want to leave it better than you found it. It was in pretty good shape. Maybe for Syd a little bit better shape,” Moren said.
“Chloe helped with the build, with the climb. Like I said, they're going to be able to walk away from here and feel good about what they did in their time at Indiana. That's probably what I'm most proud of,” Moren concluded.
