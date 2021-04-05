BREAKING: Indiana's Khristian Lander Pulls Out of Transfer Portal, Stays With Hoosiers

Indiana freshman Khristian Lander has decided to stay at Indiana, and has withdrawn his name from the NCAA transfer portal.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Khristian Lander, the five-star freshman point guard, is coming back to Indiana. He made the announcement on Twitter on Monday afternoon that he was pulling out of the transfer portal and staying at Indiana.

Lander was a star at Evansville Reitz High School and reclassified last year to join the Hoosiers a year early. He struggled at times with the physical play in the Big Ten, but is still considered a bright spot for Indiana's future.

Lander was one of six Hoosiers who entered the transfer portal in the aftermath of Archie Miller being fired. He joins Armaan Franklin, Parker Stewart, Race Thompson, Jordan Geronimo and Al Durham in the transfer portal.

Stewart has already announced he is returning to Indiana. Durham, who has already graduated from Indiana and played four years, will play his final bonus season at Providence.

When Lander entered the transfer portal he tweeted out a statement, saying, "In no way does this mean I’m leaving IU. It just puts me in a better position for my future."

He wanted to see who Indiana hired, and he has had several conversations with new Indiana coach Mike Woodson since he was hired a week ago.

Lander played in 26 of Indiana's 27 games games off the bench, and he averaged 2.1 points and had 30 assists. He struggled to fit in Indiana's offense and was just 18-for-70 shooting, a 25.7 percent rate. He was just 12-of-44 from three-point range.

He will benefit greatly from the addition of Dane Fife to Woodson's coaching staff. Fife, who was hired away from Michigan State on Monday, is one of Indiana's all-time leading three-point sh

