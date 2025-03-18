Indiana's Gabe Cupps Enters Transfer Portal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana sophomore guard Gabe Cupps has entered the transfer portal.
Cupps, a 6-foot-2 guard, played just four games in 2024-25 due to a meniscus injury. He played 25 minutes and didn't score before being sidelined for the season. He will likely be able to earn a medical redshirt for this season, giving him three years of remaining eligibility.
As Indiana searches for a new coach, Cupps left the door open to returning to Indiana in his announcement post. Players are allowed to enter the portal and return to their previous school.
Indiana thrust Cupps in to a larger role than expected during his freshman season in 2023-24 after an injury to point guard Xavier Johnson. Cupps started 22 of 33 games, including the final 12, and played 21.7 minutes per game.
He finished his freshman season averaging 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assits and 0.7 steals per game. Cupps shot 36.4% from the field, 35.9% from 3-point range and 61.5% at the free throw line.
Cupps committed to Indiana as a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 out of Centerville High School near Dayton, Ohio. He was ranked No. 94 overall and No. 16 among point guards, according to the 247Sports Composite. Cupps was named Ohio Mr. Basketball as a junior and won the 2021 Ohio state championship while playing for his father, Brook Cupps.
Hoosiers On SI profiled Cupps during his senior season at Centerville. To read that feature story, CLICK HERE.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOOSIER ROUNDTABLE PODCAST: Indiana narrowly missed out on an NCAA Tournament bid, ending the Mike Woodson Era. We discuss the season's abrupt end, as well as the coaching search and transfer portal in the latest Hoosier Roundtable podcast episode. CLICK HERE
- DEVRIES AMONG TOP CANDIDATES FOR IU JOB: Darian DeVries led West Virginia to a 19-13 record in his first season after three NCAA Tournament appearances with Drake. CLICK HERE
- LEAL'S PARTING MESSAGE: Indiana guard Anthony Leal's career ended when the Hoosiers were not chosen for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Via his social media account, Leal paid tribute to the school and its fans. CLICK HERE
- TJD PAYS TRIBUTE TO WOODSON: Former Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis paid tribute to Mike Woodson in a social media post. CLICK HERE.
- COLLEGE BASKETBALL ANALYST WEIGHS IN ON INDIANA: CBS analyst Jon Rothstein criticized the NCAA Tournament selection committee for leaving Indiana out of the NCAA Tournament field. CLICK HERE.