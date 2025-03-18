Anthony Leal: 'Representing Indiana Has Been The Honor Of A Lifetime'
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana's men's basketball season came to an abrupt end on Sunday when the Hoosiers were not selected to be in the NCAA Tournament. Indiana declined to participate in any of the secondary tournaments and the season came to a close.
One of Indiana's most popular players is Bloomington native Anthony Leal. While most of his career was plagued either by lack of playing time or injuries that led to that lack of playing time, Leal emerged as a defense-first starting guard by the middle of the 2024-25 season.
His scrappy play earned the admiration of Indiana fans and he always received some of the largest cheers when introduced at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
On Tuesday, Anthony Leal posted a tribute to Indiana's fans on his social media account.
"Representing Indiana has been the honor of a lifetime. From going to games as a kid to stepping onto the court wearing cream and crimson, this incredible journey has come full circle in ways I never could have imagined.
I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone who embraced and supported me over these five years. Your love and energy in Assembly Hall fueled me through every practice, every game, every moment. To my coaches, teammates, and the entire IU community: thank you for helping that hometown kid live out his dream.
Looking back, I know younger me would be proud that I never took a single moment for granted. Every time I put on that jersey, I remembered what it meant—not just to me, but to this community I've always called home.
Thank you for everything, IU. From the bottom of my heart, I'd do it all over again."
Leal ended his tribute with a heart symbol and his No. 3.
Leal, who was the 2020 Mr. Basketball in the state of Indiana after starring at Bloomington South High School, committed to Indiana when Archie Miller was head coach and stayed when Mike Woodson was hired in 2021.
Leal averaged 2.1 points in 95 career games, 16 of which he started. Fourteen of those starts occurred in the recently completed 2024-25 season.
Leal is already working as a realtor in his hometown of Bloomington.
