Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: Indiana Misses Tournament, Focus Shifts To Coach Search
Indiana narrowly missed out on an NCAA Tournament bid, ending the Mike Woodson Era. We discuss the season's abrupt end, as well as the coaching search and transfer portal in the latest Hoosier Roundtable podcast episode.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's season came to a somewhat surprising end on Sunday, as the NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed with no mention of the Hoosiers. Indiana won't be competing in the NIT or the College Basketball Crown, meaning its season is over with a 19-13 record in coach Mike Woodson's final year.
On Tuesday's episode of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast, Jack Ankony, Todd Golden and Brandon Brown give their thoughts on what went wrong for Indiana this season and whether the Hoosiers deserved to be in the NCAA Tournament. They also wrap up the Mike Woodson Era and discuss the recent rumors around the coaching search.
Watch the full episode below.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- DEVRIES AMONG TOP CANDIDATES FOR IU JOB: Darian DeVries led West Virginia to a 19-13 record in his first season after three NCAA Tournament appearances with Drake. CLICK HERE
- LEAL'S PARTING MESSAGE: Indiana guard Anthony Leal's career ended when the Hoosiers were not chosen for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Via his social media account, Leal paid tribute to the school and its fans. CLICK HERE
- TJD PAYS TRIBUTE TO WOODSON: Former Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis paid tribute to Mike Woodson in a social media post. CLICK HERE.
- COLLEGE BASKETBALL ANALYST WEIGHS IN ON INDIANA: CBS analyst Jon Rothstein criticized the NCAA Tournament selection committee for leaving Indiana out of the NCAA Tournament field. CLICK HERE.
- BALLO COMMENTS EXPOSE MULTI-LAYERED ISSUE: Oumar Ballo's comments about Indiana fans exposed a multi-layered problem. CLICK HERE.
- GOODE'S CASE FOR 5TH YEAR: Indiana senior forward Luke Goode is petitioning for a fifth year of eligibility in 2025-26, due to an injury during his sophomore year at Illinois. Given the chance, he’d love to return to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN AWARDS: Indiana's Malik Reneau, Oumar Ballo and Anthony Leal were recognized Tuesday when the 2024-25 Big Ten men's basketball awards were announced. CLICK HERE
- BALLO RIPS 'FAKE' IU FANS: Oumar Ballo pulled no punches as described how hard it was for himself and his teammates to battle through the worst criticism from segments of the Indiana men's basketball fanbase. CLICK HERE
Published |Modified