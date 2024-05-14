Kel'el Ware 2024 NBA Draft Combine Results
Indiana's Kel'el Ware is in the midst of the 2024 NBA Draft Combine this week in Chicago, a chance to boost his stock heading into the draft on June 26 and 27.
Players showcased their skills through drills, measurements, athletic testing, medical examinations, team interviews and five-on-five scrimmaging in front of NBA team representatives. The NBA initially invited 78 players to compete at this year's combine.
Here's how Ware performed, per NBA.com. Results for every category were not yet listed.
(first number in parentheses is Ware's overall ranking, second is his ranking among centers)
Height (without shoes): 6'11.75" (5th, 5th)
Weight: 230 pounds (14th, 12th)
Wingspan: 7'4.5" (5th, 5th)
Standing reach: 9'4.5" (3rd, 3rd)
Hand length: 9.5" (t-3rd, t-3rd)
Hand width: 10.25" (t-2nd, t-2nd)
Lane agility: 10.97 seconds (t-22nd, 2nd)
Shuttle run: 2.91 seconds (t-13th, 2nd)
Three quarter sprint: 3.29 seconds (60th, 9th)
Standing vertical leap: 32.5" (t-6th, t-3rd)
Max vertical leap: 36.0 (t-30th, 6th)
Off dribble college break left (shooting): 53.3% (t-50th, t-8th)
On the move college (shooting): 36.0% (t-63rd, t-11th)
College corner left (shooting): 44.0% (t-57th, t-10th)
According to Nick Kalinowski, Ware finished with a perfect score of 100.0, which set an all-time record among centers at the combine in his database.
Ware did not participate in Tuesday's five-on-five scrimmages. That is not uncommon, though, as many of the top projected picks do not go through this portion of the combine.
In recent mock drafts, Ware is projected to be taked No. 16 by Bleacher Report and NBA.com, No. 17 by The Ringer, No. 27 by ESPN, No. 29 by CBS Sports and No. 33 by The Athletic.
"I'm definitely able to pick and pop, pick and roll, be that lob threat," Ware told Andy Katz. "And I'm not slow so I'm able to move my feet, be able defend the perimeter, defend guards. I've been doing it this whole pre-draft and especially just been able to compete and be the presence I need to be on the court."
Ware is coming off a breakout sophomore season at Indiana, where he earned All-Big Ten second-team honors and made the Big Ten All-Defensive team. Under coach Mike Woodson, Ware led the Hoosiers with 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He was efficient inside and out, shooting 58.6% from the field and 42.5% on 40 3-point attempts.
The 7-footer had 15 double-doubles in 30 games, and he blocked three or more shots in eight games. At Indiana, Ware more than doubled his averages from his freshman year at Oregon, where he scored 6.6 points and grabbed 4.1 rebounds per game.
"It was a 10," Ware said, reflecting on his time at Indiana. "After going to Bloomington, I definitely love Bloomington. They do have a special place in my heart, so it was a 10."
"Every day they kept pushing me to keep going, to get in my comfort zone, to play through my mistakes. That's what the whole coaching staff did, and they allowed me to, like I said, play through my mistakes."
