Indiana basketball head coach Darian DeVries landed the highest-ranked high school recruit of his coaching career Tuesday when 2027 five-star center Darius Wabbington announced his commitment to DeVries and the Hoosiers.



Wabbington chose Indiana over fellow finalists Arizona and Illinois, giving DeVries another major piece in a 2027 recruiting class that is quickly becoming one of the nation's most intriguing.



Darius Wabbington gives Indiana a marquee recruiting win

Securing Wabbington's pledge signifies DeVries' biggest win on the recruiting trail since taking over as Indiana's head coach.



Indiana beat out Arizona and Illinois, two teams that have had tremendous success developing big men in recent years. Wabbington took visits to all three of his finalists before ultimately choosing the Hoosiers.

Wabbington, who was named to the USA Basketball U18 National Team, is the highest-ranked high school commitment DeVries has secured throughout his coaching career. The 6-foot-11 center is ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 center in the class of 2027, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He's also the first high school center to pledge to the Hoosiers since Logan Duncomb committed to Mike Woodson out of the 2021 class.



That makes this more than simply adding another highly ranked player.

Indiana has relied heavily on the transfer portal to fill its frontcourt in recent years. Landing a player of Wabbington's caliber directly out of high school gives DeVries an opportunity to change that, particularly if Wabbington develops into the NBA prospect his combination of size and skill suggests he can become.

Wabbington is DeVries' first five-star commitment and the first top-15 high school prospect to pledge to Indiana since Mackenzie Mgbako in 2023.



For a program trying to establish itself as a destination for elite high school talent again, particularly in the frontcourt, that's a significant recruiting victory.

What Indiana is getting in Darius Wabbington

Wabbington is considered one of the most skilled big men in the 2027 high school class at 6-foot-11 and 255 pounds.



He averaged 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game as a junior at Sunnyslope High School in Arizona.

This spring on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, Wabbington averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting about 38% from three-point range.



But the appeal goes beyond the numbers.

Wabbington is comfortable with the ball in his hands as both a ball-handler and passer at his size, and he's shown the ability to stretch defenses beyond the 3-point arc.



At the college level, that gives DeVries plenty of possibilities. Wabbington projects as a versatile offensive piece at center who could operate on the low block, facilitate from the elbow or pull opposing big men away from the basket.

He's not a finished product. Wabbington is still developing as a self-creator, and bigger, longer centers have given him problems at times throughout his high school career.

But with a reported 7-foot-4 wingspan and an unusual offensive skill set for his size, Wabbington possesses legitimate NBA upside. If Indiana can turn that potential into production at the college level, his time in Bloomington could ultimately become another recruiting pitch for DeVries with future elite big men.

Indiana's 2027 recruiting class is becoming a major strength

Wabbington joins four-star, top-25 recruit Chase Branham and German 7-footer Felix Kiehlneker in a 2027 Indiana recruiting class that could push for a top-10 national ranking with Wabbington's addition.



More importantly, the Hoosiers already have the foundation of a balanced class.

Branham gives Indiana a highly regarded perimeter piece, Wabbington supplies the class with its headliner in the frontcourt, and Kiehlneker gives DeVries another developmental 7-footer.

There's plenty that's impossible to predict about what Indiana's roster will look like by the start of the 2027-28 season in the transfer portal era. Everyone on the current roster, however, aside from Sam Alexis, should he be granted an additional year of eligibility for this season, is eligible to return next year.

That means Indiana doesn't necessarily need to chase quantity with the rest of its 2027 high school class.



But if DeVries and his staff do pursue another piece, being able to sell a prospect on playing alongside a five-star center in Wabbington and a premier guard in Branham certainly doesn't hurt.