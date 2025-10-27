Indiana vs Baylor: What We Learned About Each Hoosier Starter
Indiana escaped with a 76-74 victory over Baylor in an exhibition outing in Indianapolis on Sunday. Here’s what we learned about each starter – and forward Sam Alexis – in the contest.
One takeaway for each Indiana starter against Baylor
Conor Enright: he will live up to the “energizer” bill
Enright comes to Bloomington with a reputation – one that is predicated on getting under the skin of his opponents, and riling up the crowd. Against Baylor, Enright managed just two points, two rebounds and one assist, but he had three steals, and accounted for a handful of deflections.
He plays with an unteachable level of grit and effort that is infectious and breeds momentum-shifting plays. Expect Enright to quickly become a fan favorite at Indiana.
Tayton Conerway: he’s the perimeter defensive presence Indiana needs
Based strictly on the personnel of this squad – which is all we’re essentially working with as the Hoosiers are yet to play an official game together – the offense won’t be a problem, but the defense certainly has more questions than answers.
Fortunately, Conerway is one of the few answers. He recorded 2.9 steals per game last season, and is wasting no time making a similar impact at the high-major level. He had three steals and an emphatic block from the help side – an uncommon occurrence for a 6-foot-3 guard – and was the exact defensive presence Indiana hoped he would be in its exhibition matchup with Baylor.
Lamar Wilkerson: All Big Ten first-team potential
The clear standout of the contest, Wilkerson finished with 28 points on the afternoon. We knew he could shoot – which he once again confirmed as he knocked down three triples – but he showcased a versatile offensive game on Sunday. Wilkerson moves tremendously well without the ball, and may be one of the best back-cutters in the conference – a skill that will be taken full advantage of given the top-notch passers on the Hoosiers roster.
Toss in his downhill ability which, as he showed against Baylor, will have no trouble translating to the Big Ten, and Wilkerson may have an All-Big Ten first-team ceiling.
Tucker DeVries: he can be equally impactful on defense
The lone proven product at the high-major level, DeVries is expected to be a star – but on offense. Defensively, he’s never been a game-changer, but if Sunday was any sign of what’s to come, he may be a true two-way player for the Hoosiers.
He registered two blocks and two steals, and got his hands on the ball a few other times, as well. Although he still may be unable to consistently keep athletic wings in front of him, DeVries’ hands and anticipation should allow him to more than make up for any relative athleticism shortcomings.
Reed Bailey: he may need time to adjust to speed and size of high-major
Throughout his Davidson career, Bailey struggled mightily in outings against Power Five foes. For players who rely on craftiness – which Bailey does – going against stronger and more athletic players can make life extremely difficult. The angles and windows are drastically different, and it takes some time to adjust a player’s game to the new level.
Bailey may have a steep learning curve at the start of the season, but once he finds his footing, he’ll undoubtedly be a huge piece for the Hoosiers.
Sam Alexis: he will be a star in his role
Alexis didn’t start, but played heavy minutes, and all but took over Bailey’s spot as the game progressed (25 minutes to Bailey’s 19). Ultra-bouncy with great length, Alexis is the rim-protector Indiana needs on the interior (had three blocks against Baylor).
Offensively, he’s excellent in the dunker spot, and is quite opportunistic, taking full advantage of everything that comes his way. He fits extremely well alongside Indiana’s guards and DeVries, and will benefit greatly from the passing ability of his fellow Hoosiers.