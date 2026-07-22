Indiana Offers Sweet-Shooting 2028 Big Man Hudson Hatch

Indiana prioritized size this offseason, namely with the additions of Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell and SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu.



But both Sherrell and Yigitoglu may only spend two seasons with the Hoosiers (if that), which is perhaps why head man Darian DeVries and his staff have been pursuing a handful of 2028 big men.

Last month, Indiana handed out at least three offers to centers in the 2028 class – each of whom is tabbed a five-star prospect. But on Tuesday, the Hoosiers entered the race for a less-heralded recruit – albeit one with notable upside.

After a great conversation with Coach Carr I am blessed to receive an offer from Indiana!! pic.twitter.com/rKmKGkU9MD — Hudson Hatch (@HatchHudson1) July 22, 2026

Who is 2028 prospect Hudson Hatch?

An unranked prospect, Hudson Hatch currently holds just five offers, and the Hoosiers became only the second high-major program to extend an offer (joining Oklahoma State).



He attends Christ School in North Carolina and plays for Team Loaded on the 3SSB Circuit for his AAU hoops. He is listed as a 6-foot-10, 215-pound center.

2028 center Hudson Hatch scouting report

The key, attention-grabbing skill present in Hatch’s game: long-distance shooting. Although his shot mechanics are somewhat unorthodox, there is no arguing with the result – which is often nylon for Hatch.

HUDSON HATCH CALLS GAME.



He buries the go-ahead 3 to win it for Team Loaded in the @3SSBCircuit 16U Championship 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xBa0MHtDOB — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) July 19, 2026

His catch-and-shoot ability from beyond the arc isn’t just a weapon in his own game. It also pulls opposing bigs away from the paint, which creates wide-open driving lanes for Hatch’s teammates.

On the interior, though, Hatch is also quite effective. He has a sweet baby-hook and soft touch on any bunnies or flip shots around the rim.



Perhaps most importantly, Hatch is fairly versatile and is willing to embrace any role. He can fit in the dunker spot, play with his back to the basket or simply feast on the offensive boards.

Hatch isn’t a jump-out-of-the-gym athlete – at least not yet – but he takes advantage of his size and length to deter shots around the rim on defense. He anticipates well and has that oft-overlooked ability to get vertical against attacking drivers.

How would 2028 target Hudson Hatch fit at Indiana?

Hatch’s jumper would do wonders for the Hoosiers’ spacing. But then his post-up ability would also offer Indiana another interior scoring threat, not to mention playmaker (Hutch is a willing passer out of the post).

He’d be, at the very least, a solid rebounder on both ends, not to mention a valuable rim-protector. Hatch’s overall upside likely hinges on his ability to develop as an athlete.



Fortunately, with two full seasons of high school hoops ahead, Hatch has ample time to add vertical explosion and strength. And if he does, he’ll be a dominant two-way player.