Indiana Official Visit Primer: What to Know About Four-Star Junior County's Visit
Continuing to stay active on the recruiting trail, Indiana has lined up visits with a handful of highly-touted prospects – one of which is set to visit Bloomington this weekend.
Shooting guard Junior County is scheduled to be on campus this Friday for a visit with head coach Darian DeVries and his staff. Here’s what to know about the top-30 recruit:
County’s Background
The No. 28 prospect in the country, per 247 Sports, County is listed as a 6-foot-4 shooting guard (180 pounds), and plays his high school ball at Wasatch Academy in Utah. As for AAU, County competes for the Utah Prospects on the prestigious EYBL circuit.
Indiana’s Competitors
Just over a month ago, County cut his list to five schools, including UConn, Arizona, Purdue, Maryland and Indiana. He has visits scheduled with all five of those programs, but Bloomington will be his first stop.
County’s Game
The prototypical take-nothing-off-the-table player, County is a high-IQ hooper that understands how to play within the flow of an offense, while still scoring at a high rate.
A legitimate three-level scorer, County has a silky-smooth stroke from deep, and is a confident spot-up shooter from beyond the arc. In the midrange, he can connect on pull-ups going left or right, and elevates a bit, while having a fast enough release to consistently get his jumper off undeterred.
Attacking the basket, County doesn’t exactly have a lightning-quick first step, but does a great job of taking advantage of his lengthy strides and solid frame. He finishes well with both hands, and is efficient at the rim off two feet and one.
As a passer, he isn’t exactly a table-setting maestro, but County always makes the extra pass, and can create for others in drive-and-kick situations. Defensively, his length shines, as does his overall basketball acumen.
Also active on the offensive glass, County plays with a high-motor, and can make a notable impact on the boards, often putting back misses for a bucket, or earning a trip to the charity stripe.
County may not be the most explosive athlete or a nylon-scorching shooter, but his ability to positively impact the game from every aspect cannot be overstated. He simply takes what the defense gives him, and plays his role to a tee – essentially everything a college coach wants in a high school prospect.