Indiana Recruiting Target Malachi Moreno Will Make College Choice On Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Malachi Moreno, one of the most highly sought centers in the Class of 2025, is on the verge of making his college decision.
Moreno, a seven-footer, will announce his commitment at 11 a.m. on Friday at Great Crossing High School. Joe Tipton of On3.com was the first to report the news.
Indiana is one of eight finalists that Moreno has listed in his social media posts. The Hoosiers are competing for Moreno with Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Moreno, who is from Georgetown, Ky., which is just outside Lexington, averaged 16 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks for 36-2 Great Crossing. The Warhawks made it to the Final Four of the KHSAA Sweet 16 in 2024.
Speculation has been rampant that Moreno will make hometown Kentucky his choice.
Moreno was scheduled to make an official visit to Indiana on Sept. 20, but his college decision could make that visit unnecessary.
Indiana has been interested in Moreno for a long time. He was offered a scholarship in October 2022 and visited Bloomington in September of 2023.
According to 247 Sports, Moreno is the 26th-rated recruit nationally in a composite of several different recruiting services. The four-star standout is considered the second-ranked center nationally and the best player in the Class of 2025 from the commonwealth of Kentucky.
Other centers that Indiana has targeted from the 2025 class include German seven-footer Eric Reibe, who is attending high school in Potomac, Md., and Chris Cenac Jr., a 6-foot-10 big man from New Orleans.
Moreno is AAU teammates with Indiana targets Braylon Mullins and Trent Sisley on the Indiana Elite team from the Adidas 3SSB circuit. Mullins and Sisley are scheduled to visit Indiana on Sept. 20.
