Indiana Transfer Portal Target Lamar Wilkerson Still Mulling His Options
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The wait to see which school gets Lamar Wilkerson’s services will likely continue for at least another day.
Wilkerson, one of the most coveted guards in the transfer portal, visited Indiana on Saturday. He left Bloomington on Sunday and then made a visit to Kentucky on Sunday and into Monday.
Fans at both schools hoped he would commit immediately after his visit, but that didn’t happen. However, according to the Kentucky-focused website KSR, Wilkerson has narrowed his choices to Indiana and Kentucky. Wilkerson was also interested in Auburn and Ole Miss. He interest in those schools has reportedly waned.
Two rivals in Indiana and Kentucky vying for the same coveted player. That will get fans excited, and bitterly disappointed, on both sides of the Ohio River depending on Wilkerson’s choice.
Wilkerson got the most of his visits. Wilkerson posted a montage of video images from his visit at Indiana on his Instagram feed on Sunday morning. Wilkerson also posted pictures of him and Kentucky men’s basketball coach Mark Pope during a visit to the Keeneland thoroughbred track on Sunday during his Kentucky visit.
Wilkerson has played his last three seasons at mid-major Sam Houston State and has steadily improved during his career – the main reason he is so highly coveted.
Wilkerson's scoring average jumped to 20.5 points per game in 2025, an increase of nearly seven points from 2024.
Wilkerson fits the Darian DeVries mold as he converted 44.5% from 3-point range to lead Conference USA. Wilkerson has flashed his potential at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall before. He scored 18 points in Indiana's 97-71 win over Sam Houston in December.
If Indiana could get Wilkerson, it would make what has been a relatively quiet transfer portal season so far into a resounding success. He would give the Hoosiers another top shooter and volume scorer to go with Tucker DeVries, assuming he has his injury waiver granted.
To date, Indiana has secured commitments from point guard Conor Enright (DePaul via Drake), forward Reed Bailey (Davidson) and DeVries (West Virginia via Drake).
Sun Belt Player of the Year Tayton Conerway, who starred at Troy, visited Indiana on Sunday, but of when this was published, no commitment had been made.
Follow the comings and goings from Indiana men's basketball in the 2025 transfer tracker. The link is here.
