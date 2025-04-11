Report: Sun Belt Player Of The Year Tayton Conerway To Visit Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – According to 247Sports.com, Troy guard Tayton Conerway will visit Indiana this weekend.
If Indiana was to get Conerway, they would get one of the better guards still available in the transfer portal.
Conerway has an interesting background. He’s from Burleson, Texas in suburban Dallas. Conerway attended two different junior college schools – Grayson College and Ranger College – and he participated in three JUCO seasons.
In his final JUCO season at Ranger, he was the Texas Association Basketball Coaches Men’s Player of the Year in 2023. Coming off the bench for all but four of Ranger’s 35 games, Conerway averaged 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds. He also converted 48.4% of his shots and 34.4% of his 3-point attempts.
That propelled Conerway to Troy. He averaged 11.8 points off the bench in the 2024 season and ascended to a starting role for the Trojans for the 2024-25 season.
Conerway averaged 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and made 47.1% of his shots. Most notably, Conerway led the Sun Belt Conference in steals for two seasons in a row. He averaged 2.1 in 2024 and 2.8 in 2025. DeVries values guards who can force turnovers and help his teams score via defensive pressure.
Conerway helped Troy achieve a 23-11 record and a Sun Belt Conference championship. Troy won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament to advance to its third NCAA Tournament in school history. Troy was beaten by Kentucky 76-57 in the first round of the tournament.
Under old rules, Conerway would be out of Division I eligibility given the three years he played at the JUCO level plus the two at Troy.
However, after Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia brought a lawsuit against the NCAA and was later granted an injunction by a federal judge to get an additional year of eligibility.
In response to that, the NCAA approved a blanket waiver to give an additional year of eligibility to former junior college athletes who would have exhausted their eligibility in 2025. So Conerway has one year of eligibility left.
Conerway will be one of several visits Indiana will have this weekend as the dead period for recruiting ended on Friday.
