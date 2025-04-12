Report: Indiana Has Been In Contact With Big Sky MVP Guard Dylan Darling
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana men's basketball continues to hunt for players who fit new Indiana basketball coach Darian DeVries and his system and that search has the Hoosiers reportedly in-touch with the best player from the Big Sky Conference.
On3Sports.com reported that Indiana has been in contact with 6-foot-2 Idaho State guard Dylan Darling.
Darling won the MVP award in the Big Sky Conference in 2025. The Spokane, Wash. native averaged 19.8 points, 5.7 assists and made 35.6% of his 3-point shots.
That's a statistical line that fits right in with what DeVries likes from his guards.
Darling has played at a higher level than the Big Sky. Darling transferred to Idaho State from Washington State after the 2024 season.
Darling played two seasons for the Cougars, including one injury-marred season as the teammate of former Indiana guard Myles Rice.
Darling only played three games in 2024. During his freshman season in 2023, Darling averaged 1.7 points in a reserve role with the Cougars.
Darling is the second conference player of the year Indiana has shown interest in. Sun Belt Player of the Year Tayton Conerway is the other.
Could Darling's Idaho State production translate to the Big Ten level? It's instructive to know that 2024 Tennessee standout and current Los Angeles Laker Dalton Knecht transferred to Tennessee from Northern Colorado, a member of the Big Sky Conference.
Indiana is kicking its recruiting into high gear with the dead period having ended on Friday. Indiana has several players coming to campus for visits.
So far, Indiana has received commitments from guard Conor Enright, swingman Tucker DeVries and forward Reed Bailey. This is in addition to the commitment from true freshman Trent Sisley.
