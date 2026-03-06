Indiana vs Ohio State Basketball Preview: How To Watch, Point Spread, Stats

Indiana wraps up the regular season Saturday at Ohio State, a game that comes with some major stakes.

The Hoosiers are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble as one of the last four teams in, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi on Friday. So whether or not they make the big dance in coach Darian DeVries' first season could ultimately come down to Saturday's result.

On the other side is another bubble team in Ohio State, which is slightly ahead of Indiana in most NCAA Tournament projections, but still not entirely safe. The Buckeyes are coming off a 94-62 win at Penn State on Wednesday, the same night as Indiana's 30-point home win over Minnesota.

Here's more information on the game.

Indiana's Lamar Wilkerson (3) smiles at coach Darian DeVries against Oregon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-10, 10th in Big Ten) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (19-11, 11-8, 8th in Big Ten)

Big Ten Conference game, regular season finale

Big Ten Conference game, regular season finale When: Saturday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena (19,049) in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena (19,049) in Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX TV announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst)

Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.) Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Will update when available.

Will update when available. Recent results: Indiana lost 77-64 at home against No. 13 Michigan State on March 1, and then won 77-47 at home against Minnesota on Wednesday. Ohio State won 82-74 at home against No. 8 Purdue on March 1, and then won 94-62 at Penn State on Wednesday.

Indiana lost 77-64 at home against No. 13 Michigan State on March 1, and then won 77-47 at home against Minnesota on Wednesday. Ohio State won 82-74 at home against No. 8 Purdue on March 1, and then won 94-62 at Penn State on Wednesday. Home, road, neutral records: Indiana is 14-4 at home, 3-7 on the road and 1-1 at neutral sites. Ohio State is 13-3 at home, 5-6 on the road and 1-2 at neutral sites.

Indiana is 14-4 at home, 3-7 on the road and 1-1 at neutral sites. Ohio State is 13-3 at home, 5-6 on the road and 1-2 at neutral sites. Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Ohio State went 17-15 overall and finished 10th in the Big Ten with a 9-11 conference record.

Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Ohio State went 17-15 overall and finished 10th in the Big Ten with a 9-11 conference record. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 114-87. The Hoosiers have won five consecutive matchups, including wins by scores of 66-60 and 77-76 last season. Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau led the Hoosiers with 16 points apiece in the last matchup. Former head coach Mike Woodson went 5-1 against the Buckeyes following head coach Archie Miller's 1-6 record in the series. Indiana is 71-28 at home against Ohio State all-time but only 39-58 on the road.

Meet the coaches

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Jake Diebler against the Purdue Boilermakers at Value City Arena. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Jake Diebler, Ohio State: Diebler, 39, is 44-29 overall and 25-20 in Big Ten play across three seasons. Ohio State fired coach Chris Holtmann on Feb. 14, 2024 and named Diebler interim head coach. He went 5-1 in Big Ten play and led Ohio State to the NIT quarterfinals as the interim coach. Ohio State missed the NCAA Tournament in Diebler's first full season, but they're in position to make it this season. Diebler has been on Ohio State's coaching staff since 2019 as an assistant, following stops at Vanderbilt and Valparaiso. The Gibsonburg, Ohio native played at Valparaiso from 2005-09.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 18-12 overall and 9-10 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 21.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 38.4 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 13.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 34.2 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 9.6 ppg, 3.5 apg, 27.9 3pt FG%

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) drives against Purdue at Value City Arena. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Ohio State

G Bruce Thornton: 19.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 39.4 3pt FG%

G John Mobley Jr.: 15.8 ppg, 2.8 apg, 43.2 3pt FG%

F Devin Royal: 14 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 30.8 3pt FG%

KenPom rankings

Indiana: 41st overall, 38th offensive efficiency, 57th defensive efficiency, 253rd adjusted tempo, 42nd strength of schedule.

Ohio State: 27th overall, 19th offensive efficiency, 54th defensive efficiency, 245th adjusted tempo, 26th strength of schedule.

