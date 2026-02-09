Indiana vs Oregon Basketball Preview: How To Watch, Stats, Point Spread

Following Saturday's overtime win against Wisconsin, Indiana has a quick turnaround to Monday's home game against Oregon. It's an opportunity for the Hoosiers to pick up their fifth win over the last six games and further solidify their NCAA Tournament chances.

The Ducks were a tough matchup for Indiana last season, winning the lone regular season contest and ending the Hoosiers' season in the Big Ten Tournament. Center Nate Bittle and guard Jackson Shelstad returned and created optimism around Oregon going into the year, but both have missed time due to injury, a main reason for the Ducks' disappointing 8-15 record.

Shelstad remains out for Monday's game against Indiana, but Bittle returned Saturday at Purdue for the first time in nearly a month. And despite being 18.5-point underdogs, the Ducks took the Boilermakers down to the wire at Mackey Arena before falling 68-64.

Monday's game also comes with coaching ties between first-year Indiana coach Darian DeVries and 16th-year Oregon coach Dana Altman. DeVries was an assistant coach on Altman's staff at Creighton from 2001-10, helping the BlueJays win three Missouri Valley Conference titles and make five NCAA Tournament appearances.

Here's more information on the game.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian DeVries celebrates after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Oregon

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (16-8, 7-6 in Big Ten) vs. Oregon Ducks (8-15, 1-11)

Indiana Hoosiers (16-8, 7-6 in Big Ten) vs. Oregon Ducks (8-15, 1-11) What: Big Ten Conference game

Big Ten Conference game When: Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind. TV: FS1

FS1 TV announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (analyst)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (analyst) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.) Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Indiana is a 10.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 142.5 points, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook Monday morning.

Indiana is a 10.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 142.5 points, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook Monday morning. Recent results: Indiana lost 81-75 at USC on Feb. 3, and then defeated Wisconsin 78-77 in overtime at home on Saturday. Oregon lost 84-66 at home to Iowa on Feb. 1, and then lost 68-64 at Purdue on Saturday.

Indiana lost 81-75 at USC on Feb. 3, and then defeated Wisconsin 78-77 in overtime at home on Saturday. Oregon lost 84-66 at home to Iowa on Feb. 1, and then lost 68-64 at Purdue on Saturday. Home, road, neutral records: Indiana is 12-2 at home, 3-5 on the road and 1-1 at neutral sites. Oregon is 7-6 at home, 1-5 on the road and 0-4 at neutral sites.

Indiana is 12-2 at home, 3-5 on the road and 1-1 at neutral sites. Oregon is 7-6 at home, 1-5 on the road and 0-4 at neutral sites. Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Oregon went 25-10 overall and finished eighth in the Big Ten with a 12-8 conferene record. The Ducks earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 4 seed Arizona in the Round of 32.

Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Oregon went 25-10 overall and finished eighth in the Big Ten with a 12-8 conferene record. The Ducks earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 4 seed Arizona in the Round of 32. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 3-2. Oregon won both matchups last season in its first year in the Big Ten. The Ducks won 73-64 on March 4 in Eugene, Ore., and then defeated Indiana 72-59 in the Big Ten Tournament. The first three matchups came between 1966-78 in Portland, Ore., and the Hoosiers won all three.

Meet the coaches

Dana Altman, Oregon: Altman, 67, is 378-177 overall and 180-110 in conference play in his 16th season at Oregon. He led the Ducks to four Pac-12 regular season title and four Pac-12 Tournament titles before joining the Big Ten last season. Oregon has made the NCAA Tournament nine times under Altman –– a three-time Pac-12 coach of the year winner –– including the 2017 Final Four and an Elite Eight run in 2016. Altman previously coached Creighton to a 327-176 overall record from 1994-2010, winning six Missouri Valley Conference Tournament titles and three regular season titles with seven NCAA Tournament appearances. He also coaches Marshall in 1989-90 and Kansas State from 1990-94.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 16-8 overall and 7-6 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 20.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 38.0 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 13.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 33.2 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 11.0 ppg, 4.0 apg, 28.1 3pt FG% (did not play Saturday)

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) against Indiana during the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Oregon

C Nate Bittle: 16.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 46.6 FG%

F Kwame Evans Jr.: 13.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 46.6 FG%

G Takai Simpkins: 12.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 36.0 FG%

KenPom rankings

Indiana: 35th overall, 41st offensive efficiency, 45th defensive efficiency, 223rd adjusted tempo, 39th strength of schedule.

Oregon: 99th overall, 112th offensive efficiency, 100th defensive efficiency, 274th adjusted tempo, 10th strength of schedule.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.