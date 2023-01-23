Indiana Women's Basketball Keeps Same Rank for Week 12 Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the fourth consecutive week, Indiana women's basketball stays put at No. 6 in the Week 12 Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

South Carolina still tops the chart followed by Big Ten foe Ohio State. These two teams plus LSU at No. 4 are the only undefeated teams left in the poll.

This past week, the Hoosiers grabbed an 83-72 win over now-ranked No. 22 Illinois on the road for Indiana head coach Teri Moren's 189th win as the program's all-time winningest coach.

Following the Hoosiers are both Iowa and Maryland tied at No. 10. Iowa beat Michigan State in overtime on the road this week while Maryland earned two road wins over Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Michigan also moved up one slot after a huge 81-58 road win over Rutgers. Monday, the Wolverines will face the Hoosiers at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Then, Indiana will have perhaps its toughest challenge of the season when it welcomes No. 2 Ohio State to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday evening.

Below is the full Week 12 poll complete with season records so far. Indiana's past and future opponents are marked with a '*'.

1. South Carolina (20-0)

2. Ohio State (19-0)*

3. Stanford (19-2)

4. LSU (19-0)

5. UConn (17-2)

6. Indiana (17-1)

7. Notre Dame (16-2)

8. UCLA (17-3)

9. Utah (16-2)

T-10. Iowa (15-4)*

T-10. Maryland (16-4)*

12. Virginia Tech (16-3)

13. Michigan (16-3)*

14. Oklahoma (16-2)

15. North Carolina (14-5)*

16. Duke (17-2)

17. Gonzaga (19-2)

18. Iowa State (13-4)

19. Arizona (15-4)

20. NC State (15-5)

21. Villanova (18-3)

22. Illinois (16-4)*

23. Middle Tennessee (16-2)

24. Florida State (18-4)

25. Colorado (15-4)

