Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe Accepts Training Camp Invite From Connecticut Sun

Indiana women's basketball forward Aleksa Gulbe isn't headed home to Riga, Latvia just yet as she accepts a training camp invite with the Connecticut Sun after forgoing her COVID bonus year with the Hoosiers.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Indiana women's basketball senior forward Aleksa Gulbe isn't headed back home to Riga, Latvia just yet as she accepted a training camp invite with the WNBA Connecticut Sun.

Gulbe will graduate from Indiana University this May and chose to forego her COVID bonus year to go back home. In a press conference towards the end of the season, Gulbe said she was thinking about playing professionally in Europe.

Now, that dream could shift to the WNBA in the United States.

Gulbe finished up her four-season Hoosier career with All-Big Ten second team honors averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and one block per game. She shot 80.4 percent from the charity stripe and scored in double figures 26 times this season tying for a team-high three double-doubles.

Gulbe became one of Indiana's all-time winningest players with 90 victories alongside Ali Patberg who just signed with the Indiana Fever and Grace Berger who is playing another season at Indiana.

Gulbe played in 123 games and became the 31st member of 1,000-point club finishing 28th overall in scoring with 1,071 points. She also tallied 681 total rebounds.

Aleksa Gulbe

Aleksa Gulbe shoots the ball.
Aleksa Gulbe shoots over a Princeton defender.
Aleksa Gulbe sings with her teammates after a win.
Aleksa Gulbe dribbles past a UConn defender.
Aleksa Gulbe and Mackenzie Holmes celebrate a call in their favor.
  • ALI PATBERG DRAFTED BY INDIANA FEVER: Indiana women's basketball guard Ali Patberg was selected as the 34th overall pick in the WNBA draft on Monday night by the Indiana Fever. She's one of four Hoosiers to be drafted and will stay in her home state only 50 miles from her alma mater in Bloomington. CLICK HERE. 
  • HOOSIERS ADD THREE SHOWSTOPPERS TO ROSTER: With the departure of three starters, Indiana added three more dynamic players in 6'4" forward Providence transfer Alyssa Geary, 2020 Indiana Ms. Basketball Sydney Parrish and three-time all Big Ten honoree Sara Scalia to the 2022-23 roster. CLICK HERE. 

