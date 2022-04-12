Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe Accepts Training Camp Invite From Connecticut Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Indiana women's basketball senior forward Aleksa Gulbe isn't headed back home to Riga, Latvia just yet as she accepted a training camp invite with the WNBA Connecticut Sun.

Gulbe will graduate from Indiana University this May and chose to forego her COVID bonus year to go back home. In a press conference towards the end of the season, Gulbe said she was thinking about playing professionally in Europe.

Now, that dream could shift to the WNBA in the United States.

Gulbe finished up her four-season Hoosier career with All-Big Ten second team honors averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and one block per game. She shot 80.4 percent from the charity stripe and scored in double figures 26 times this season tying for a team-high three double-doubles.

Gulbe became one of Indiana's all-time winningest players with 90 victories alongside Ali Patberg who just signed with the Indiana Fever and Grace Berger who is playing another season at Indiana.

Gulbe played in 123 games and became the 31st member of 1,000-point club finishing 28th overall in scoring with 1,071 points. She also tallied 681 total rebounds.

Aleksa Gulbe Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) shoots over Charlotte's Molina Williams (24) during the second half of the Indiana versus Charlotte women's NCAA First Round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) shoots past Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Indiana's Ali Patberg (14), Mackenizie Holmes (54), Aleksa Gulbe (10) and Kiandra Browne (23) smiles as they sing the alma mater after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) drives the ball against UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) and forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) celebrate a call in their favor during the first quarter of the BIG Ten women's championship game Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. © Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

