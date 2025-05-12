Indiana Women’s Basketball Great Mackenzie Holmes Waived By Seattle Storm
Mackenzie Holmes, one of Indiana’s all-time best women’s basketball players, will not be continuing her career with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm.
Holmes, drafted by the Storm in 2024, was waived on Monday.
WNBA teams are getting ther final rosters down to size with the regular season beginning later in the week. Holmes, Indiana’s all-time leading scorer, was waived along with forward Brianna Fraser and Serena Sundell.
Holmes was drafted in the third round of the 2024 WNBA Draft, but was unable to play during the 2024 season as she had knee surgery at the conclusion of Indiana’s season.
Holmes spent the 2024-25 season as a graduate assistant on Teri Moren’s staff and the Storm signed Holmes to a rookie contract in February.
Holmes is Indiana’s all-time leading scorer with 2,530 points. She rates 11th in Big Ten history in their 2024-25 media guide – though the Big Ten retroactively acknowledges players from teams that joined the conference after schools joined the league.
Holmes also amassed 990 rebounds in her five-season career. Holmes’ 63.9% field goal percentage is fifth-best in Big Ten history.
Holmes played 21 minutes in Seattle’s only exhibition game of the season on May 4 against the Connecticut Sun on May 4. Holmes was 4 of 5 from the field as she had nine points and eight rebounds as the Storm won 79-59.
WNBA teams can only carry 12 players on their rosters, but some teams only career 11 players due to salary cap restrictions. Seattle’s front line consists of centers Dominique Malonga, Li Yueru and combo power forward-center Ezi Magbegor.
Holmes will have the option to seek out a position with another team or eventually play overseas.
