LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Connecticut in Real Time

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Indiana's path to the Final Four heads through enemy territory on Saturday, when the Hoosiers take on Connecticut in an NCAA women's basketball regional semifinal with a decided homecourt advantage.

Indiana, the No. 3 seed in the Bridgeport region, takes on 2-seed UConn right down the road for their campus, and Total Mortgage Arena is full of Huskies fans.

The Hoosiers are 24-8 on the season and have beaten No. 14 seed Charlotte and No. 11 seed Princeton to get here. This will certainly be a more difficult test.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updated in real time straight from press row here in Bridgeport, and we'll get you all the news and views in real time. We'll toss in some opinion and highlights as well. The most recent items are at the top, so just keep refreshing.

Enjoy the game!

2:25 p.m. — UConn heating up now, and they're up by nine (35-26) after a 5-0 run. Teri Moren calls timeout.

2:20 p.m. — Ali Patberg hits a three for Indiana to tie the game at 21. She's got seven points already, and is off to the good start the Hoosiers needed from her. And then she hits another one. That's 10 now, but IU needs some stops. UConn leads 30-24.

2:15 p.m. — UConn finishes the first quarter on an 8-0 run grab the lead at 21-18. Huskies got a few easy looks there in the past few possessions but, all in all, a pretty good quarter for the Hoosiers. They know they can score against them, which is good.

2:05 p.m. — Indiana is getting a lot of good looks early. They lead 18-13 with two minutes to go in the first, and four starters each have four points. The Hoosiers are 9-for-15 from the field the first eight minutes.

1:50 p.m. — The usual starting lineup for Indiana. Grace Berger, Ali Patberg, Aleksa Gulbe, Mackenzie Holmes and Nicole Cardano-Hillary.

1:45 p.m. — Fair warning. The wi-fi in this building is brutal. Hit and miss at best.

1:40 p.m. — The first game was a thriller, with No. 1 seed N.C. State coming back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to upset No. 4 seed Notre Dame 66-63. It's been a tough weekend for Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey. Her son Jaden, a star on Purdue's men's basketball team, was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night by Saint Peter's.

