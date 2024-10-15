Is Indiana Men’s Basketball Better Than Iowa?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – This story is part of a series that will continue through October. Is Indiana better than each of its Big Ten opponents?
Nine categories were chosen. There will be no ties in individual categories. Think of it like you would the Supreme Court.
The categories: Point guard play, free throw shooting, inside scoring, perimeter shooting, rebounding, perimeter defense, rim protection, how much proven Power Five talent is on the roster, and intangibles.
The daily series will cover both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, and it will alternate between the teams.
Iowa is the focus of this edition. Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes have had what you might call a baseline offseason in the transfer portal era.
Iowa lost key components to the portal like Tony Perkins. They kept key components like Payton Sandfort. They have a mix of returning players who will help. They brought in some others who have the potential to help.
There’s no imbalance in a good or bad way within Iowa’s roster. The question is whether Iowa can improve in the win-loss department. The Hawkeyes were in the same boat with Indiana in 2024 with an underwhelming 19-15 overall mark and a 10-10 conference record.
Here’s how the battle between the Hoosiers and Hawkeyes shakes out.
• Point guard play – Indianapolis native Perkins was a steady hand in Iowa’s backcourt for the last two seasons. He departed to join former Indiana guard Tamar Bates at Missouri and will be missed by the Hawkeyes.
In Perkins’ place will be Morehead State transfer Drew Thelwell. He led the Ohio Valley Conference in assists at 6.2 per game and was a fair 3-point shooter at 33.7%. Sophomore Brock Harding (3.4 ppg, 2.6 apg) will also be part of the mix. Indiana, with Myles Rice, Trey Galloway and Gabe Cupps all able to run the point, is superior. Edge: Indiana.
• Free throw shooting – Indiana hasn’t won this category yet. Iowa has leading returning scorer Payton Sandfort (91.1%), Josh Dix (86%), Manhattan transfer Seydou Traore (80%) and Harding (77.3%) all above 70% in 2024. Indiana’s duo of Mgbako (82.1%) and Rice (81.1%) isn’t enough to counter. Edge: Iowa.
• Inside scoring – Iowa might be due for a revival in its inside scoring game. Sophomore Owen Freeman (10.6 ppg) was co-Freshman Of The Year in the Big Ten with Mgbako, and his development in year two will be something to watch. Past that, Iowa will be hoping one-time Belmont transfer Even Brauns can help here. The Hoosiers win this category on the proven ability of Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau. Edge: Indiana.
• Perimeter shooting – Among Sandfort’s many gifts is a solid 3-point touch; he converted 34.7% in 2024. Even better is Dix, who made 42.1%. Harding (37.5%) and Thelwell (33.7) fall in the middle. Indiana added Luke Goode from Illinois, and his 38.9% 3-point shooting will be a big help. Kanaan Carlyle and Mgbako both shot in the 32% range for their schools in 2024. This category will ultimately be determined by whether Gallway regains his shooting touch from 2023, but you can’t assume that. Edge: Iowa.
• Rebounding – If Brauns emerges, he’ll help here, but the Hawkeyes are not a great rebounding team on paper. Indiana is projected to be a good team on the glass with Ballo and Reneau, so the Hoosiers get the nod. Edge: Indiana.
• Perimeter defense – Defense is not Iowa’s forte. To wit, Only one Hawkeye (Freeman) returns with more than 1 defensive win share … and he’s not a guard. Indiana has to improve here too, but it has more proven perimeter defensive players, such as Rice, Galloway and Cupps, than the Hawkeyes. Edge: Indiana.
• Defense at the rim – Freeman was not an elite big man on the boards (6.6 rpg), but he was fantastic at blocking shots. While his 1.8 average didn’t put him in the top 10 in Big Ten blocks in 2024, his block percentage (the amount of shots he blocked while on the floor) was third in the Big Ten at 7.9% - an even higher rate than Kel’El Ware (6.5%) had at Indiana. Neither Ballo nor Reneau has blocked shots at the same clip Freeman did in 2024. Edge: Iowa.
• Proven Power 5 ability on roster – The standard here is whether a player averaged 25 minutes or more at the Power Five level at their current or former school.
Iowa falls short in this category, as Sandfort (16.4 ppg) is the only Hawkeye to have played more than 25 minutes in 2024 and none of the transfers played in a Power Five league. Indiana’s quintet of Power Five-tested players has a large advantage here. Edge: Indiana.
• Intangibles – What’s an intangible that separates Indiana and Iowa? One might be a dependable offense. Iowa has not ranked outside the top 100 in national scoring since 2015. While the Hawkeyes have been hit-and-miss in defense over that same period, knowing you can score at a consistent clip is a major plus. Indiana thinks it can score with more variety and potency in 2024 and the Hoosiers just might, but they don’t know that for certain yet and they don’t have a defensive identity to fall back on, either. Iowa’s track record speaks for itself in the scoring department. Edge: Iowa.
• Verdict – Indiana takes this 5-4. Iowa will be solid as it almost always is, but Indiana just has more talent on its roster for the coming season.
Previous Is Indiana Better Than Men's Basketball Results
Oregon – Indiana 7-2.
Rutgers – Indiana 7-2.
Maryland – Indiana 6-3.
USC – Indiana 6-3.
Penn State - Indiana 5-4.
Minnesota - Indiana 6-3.
Michigan - Indiana 6-3.
UCLA - UCLA 5-4.
Ohio State - Indiana 7-2.
