Indiana’s Malik Reneau Has Taken A Mature Approach To His Offseason
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana forward Malik Reneau averaged 15.4 points, 6 rebounds and made 55.8% of his shots last year. Statistically, he is one of the best players returning to the Big Ten for the 2024-25 season.
Yet Reneau was not included in either the official or unofficial media All-Big Ten teams released this week. Reneau just missed being included on the media team, but 10 players were rated ahead of him.
Overlooked? Whether he was or wasn’t, where Reneau ranks in the Big Ten pecking order is a matter for fans and media to debate.
Reneau’s teammates are more concerned about the Miami native realizing his potential both for himself and the Hoosiers. And it seems that Reneau is committed to the same mission.
Reneau was not at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center for Big Ten Basketball Media Days, but his Indiana teammates and coach Mike Woodson had plenty to say about him.
“Malik is a special talent, and everyone has known that. It’s about the little things with him. He knows that. That’s one thing he’s been focused on in the offseason – fixing those little things. Once he gets that down, the sky is the limit for him,” Indiana guard Trey Galloway said.
Woodson was impressed with the jump Reneau made from his freshman to his sophomore season. He’s hoping for a similar leap again.
“He’s physically put himself in a better position to play at a high level. He made a helluva jump from his freshman year to last year. That was a nice job,” Woodson said. “He didn’t play a whole lot of minutes (as a freshman) because he couldn’t stay out of foul trouble and he had to learn to stay out of foul trouble and stay on the floor. His numbers grew, and we benefited from it.”
Woodson thinks another step could be taken because Reneau has worked on his body in the offseason to better take advantage of his versatility. Reneau could be asked to spread out a bit more than he has in the past, given that Indiana might have more lineup flexibility to play different kinds of styles.
“Physically, he was committed to the workout, his eating habits; his body has changed. His summer play was pretty good and he’s playing pretty good basketball for us now. I hope it’s a nice carry over into when it really starts,” Woodson said.
Galloway said part of Reneau’s evolution was through his commitment to being held accountable.
“There’s a lot of times where he’d get tired and there would be lack of discipline. We’d see that a lot,” Galloway said.
“Even him just saying he wanted us to hold him accountable as well. That was one thing I saw. It’s hard for someone to say that when you want to be better. He said, ‘Hold me accountable and make me better this year.’ I think we’ve done a good job of that so far, we have to continue to do that, because we’re going to need him in the biggest way,” Galloway added.
Myles Rice, Reneau’s new teammate, has been impressed with his ability and demeanor.
“He’s a special player. He’s got unbelievable touch around the rim. When we need a bucket he can go get us one,” Rice noted. “He’s an outgoing guy. He had to warm up to us a little bit, but after that, he’s cracking jokes all the time in the locker room and on the court. He’s always got a smile on his face. He’s always in good spirits.”
Rice, a quick study, has learned how he wants to approach Reneau as a teammate and as a floor leader for the Hoosiers in the coming season.
“Sometimes we have to reel him in a little bit because he will get a little bit upset here and there, but that’s normal,” Rice said.
“That’s the part Trey talked about me being vocal as a point guard, a leader and a captain. In times of battle and adversity, that he’ll be good, we’ll be good. He’s just a special player, and I’m happy to be playing alongside him,” Rice concluded.
