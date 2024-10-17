Is Indiana Men’s Basketball Better Than Michigan State?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – This story is part of a series that will continue through October. Is Indiana better than each of its Big Ten opponents?
Nine categories were chosen. There will be no ties in individual categories. Think of it like you would the Supreme Court.
The categories: Point guard play, free throw shooting, inside scoring, perimeter shooting, rebounding, perimeter defense, rim protection, how much proven Power Five talent is on the roster, and intangibles.
The daily series will cover both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, and it will alternate between the teams.
Michigan State is next in the series. For much of Tom Izzo’s tenure, the Spartans have been the Big Ten gold standard, but Michigan State’s recent performance in the standings doesn’t lie.
The key season when taking the Spartans into consideration is 2020. It was the last time Michigan State won more than 11 Big Ten games, the last time the Spartans lost fewer than 10 games overall, and the last time the Spartans were included in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Spartans are coming off of a 20-15 season in 2024 – one which had high hopes going in as they were picked fourth in the preseason poll. Much of that core – Tyson Walker, Malik Hall, A.J. Hoggard – graduated or transferred.
Izzo famously avoids the transfer portal – one player was brought in for the upcoming season – so his development skills will need to be at their best as several players who got limited minutes in 2024 will take on greater roles in 2024.
Here’s how the battle between the Hoosiers and Spartans shakes out.
• Point guard play – Hoggard (5.2 apg) moved on to finish his college career at Vanderbilt. Sophomore Jeremy Fears Jr. got a taste of action in 2024, and there were promising signs before he missed all but two games of the Big Ten season after he was shot in Joliet, Ill., while on his holiday break.
Fears played 15.3 minutes before his absence, but still managed to average 3.3 assists per game. In a very small sample size, Fears struggled from 3-point range and at the line, but he also displayed decent underlying advanced defensive statistics. Fears might be good, but Indiana has proven pieces in Myles Rice, Trey Galloway and Gabe Cupps. Edge: Indiana.
• Free throw shooting – Indiana struggles in proven quality in this department with only Mackenzie Mgbako (82.1%) and Rice (81.1%) having converted 70% or better in 2024. The Spartans have also struggled in this department. Guards Tre Holloman (80%) and Jaden Akins (73.9%) are the only returning Spartans who were above 70%, but Izzo’s one transfer – former Omaha forward Frankie Fidler – tips the Spartans over the top as he converted a stout 85.4% for the Mustangs. Edge: Michigan State.
• Inside scoring – How much faith one has in Michigan State depends on how much is placed on the shoulders of Indianapolis native Xavier Booker. Izzo brought Booker (3.7 ppg) along very slowly in 2024. He never played more than 20 minutes in a game and didn’t play at all in eight contests. The 2023 McDonald’s All-American is undeniably gifted and should get a chance to shine in 2025. But Indiana has veterans in Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau so the Hoosiers have to be the pick here. Edge: Indiana.
• Perimeter shooting – The Spartans were a good 3-point shooting team in 2024, ranked 51st nationally with a 36.3% team average. Michigan State retained enough of that shooting to still be dangerous. Holloman (42.5%) and Akins (36.4%) are both back. Fidler also shot 35.6% at Omaha. Indiana isn’t too much worse off based on 2024 production. Illinois transfer Luke Goode (38.9%), Mgbako (32.7%) and Kanaan Carlyle (32%) can be productive, but they fall just short of the Spartans’ trio. Edge: Michigan State.
• Rebounding – In proven production, Ballo (10.1 rpg) and Reneau (6 rpg) have the edge over Michigan State’s post players. Fidler, a 6-7 forward, averaged 6.3 rebounds, but that was in the Summit League. Booker and center Carson Cooper – both 6-11 – should put up jazzier numbers with more playing time, but unlike Indiana’s duo they haven’t proven it yet. Edge: Indiana.
• Perimeter defense – In Big Ten games, Indiana held foes to 32.6% 3-point shooting, third-best in the conference. Michigan State ranked sixth at 35.2%. The Spartans led the Big Ten in steals in conference play, but much of that was produced by departed players. Both teams have some dependable defenders. Indiana hopes to force more turnovers with more athleticism in the backcourt in 2025. As long as Indiana maintains its 3-point defense, they should be solid here. Edge: Indiana.
• Defense at the rim – Minutes were limited for both, but Booker (7% block percentage) and Cooper (4.8% block percentage) have the underlying stats to support solid rim protection. Ballo (5% block percentage) does too, but Indiana’s other post defenders still have something to prove. Edge: Michigan State.
• Proven Power 5 ability on roster – The standard here is whether a player averaged 25 minutes or more at the Power Five level at their current or former school.
Michigan State’s loss of three starters and lack of any Power Five additions puts the Spartans at a big disadvantage here. Ballo, Carlyle, Galloway, Mgbako, Reneau and Rice all played big Power Five-level minutes in 2024. Edge: Indiana.
• Intangibles – Michigan State would seem to be in a vulnerable state with so many young players stepping into larger roles, but long-time Big Ten observers know to underestimate Izzo teams at your own peril. Even though Michigan State hasn’t performed at an elite level in the 2020s, Izzo still has enough credit in the bank to get the benefit of the doubt. Conversely, Indiana has had high expectations before and still has to prove beyond doubt that it can live up to it. Edge: Michigan State.
• Verdict – The Hoosiers take it 5-4. It feels like a turning point season for both programs. Izzo has to halt the so-so seasons of recent years and put Michigan State back near the top of the league. Woodson has to prove he can put Indiana back near the top after a second-place finish in 2023. It will be fascinating to see which program comes closest to its goal.
