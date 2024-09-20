Indiana Basketball Hosting Official Visits With Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe, Trent Sisley
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It's a crucial recruiting weekend for Indiana. Not just because of the talent it's hosting, but also for the quantity of official visits scheduled.
Coach Mike Woodson and the Indiana men's basketball staff welcome three of their top recruiting targets in the class of 2025 this weekend – Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe and Trent Sisley – according to multiple reports.
Indiana does not currently have any commitments in the class of 2025, though the majority of recruits remain undecided. Indiana recently hosted official visits with Jalen Haralson and Mikel Brown Jr., both of whom are considered five-star guards by the On3 Industry Rankings.
High school and transfer portal recruiting will be especially important for Indiana as it builds a roster for the 2025-26 season. Indiana currently has has six seniors on its 2024-25 roster, though Luke Goode said on a Hoosiers Connect podcast that he may get an extra year of eligibility for the 2025-26 season due to his injury history at Illinois.
But even if Goode spends the next two seasons with the Hoosiers, Woodson will have at least five roster spots to fill for 2025-26 based on departing seniors alone. That number could grow even bigger if players leave Indiana through transfer portal.
Woodson used the transfer portal more heavily than high school recruiting to construct his 2024-25 roster, but he and the Indiana staff have been in strong pursuit of class of 2025 prospects. That continues this weekend with Mullins, Reibe and Sisley.
Mullins is a consensus top-35 recruit, taking into account rankings from On3, 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. The 6-foot-5 guard is ranked highest by 247Sports, which tabs him as a five-star recruit and the No. 16 player in the nation.
Mullins is in his senior year at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield, Ind., an eastern suburb of Indianapolis. All recruiting sites consider him the No. 2 or No. 3 player from Indiana in his class, making him a contender for 2025 Indiana Mr. Basketball.
Playing for the Indiana Elite AAU team, Mullins was 11 players nationwide named to the adidas 3SSB Spring All-Circuit first team. With a 13-0 record, Mullins averaged 19.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. He's widely considered one of the top 3-point shooters in the class of 2025.
Adam Zagoria reported that Mullins is expected to announce a top-five list after his Indiana visit. His top-10 schools previously included Alabama, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Purdue, Tennessee and UConn. So far, he has taken official visits to UConn, Michigan and North Carolina.
Reibe is a 7-foot center from The Bullis School in Potomac, Md., near Washington, D.C. He's a consensus four-star recruit, ranked as high as No. 23 in the nation by ESPN, which tabs Reibe as the No. 2 center and No. 1 player in Maryland among class of 2025 prospects.
At the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando in June, Reibe averaged 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Originally from Germany, he also has experience playing overseas in professional leagues and for the Germany U18 team.
Reibe visited UConn and Kansas in September, and Indiana is one of six schools he plans to officially visit, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
"At 7 feet tall, Eric Reibe is an extremely skilled big man with mobility and touch both inside and out,"ESPN's Paul Biancardi said of Reibe. "His basketball IQ is high, and his rebounding is consistent. Won’t find any more skilled at his size."
Sisley is a 6-foot-7 forward from Montverde Academy, near Orlando., Fla. He's a four-star recruit ranked No. 78 in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
He spent the first three years of high school at Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Ind., before transferring to Montverde for his senior season. Former Hoosier Jalen Hood-Schifino and current Indiana power forward Malik Reneau attended Montverde. Indiana previously had a commitment from Monteverde's Liam McNeeley, though he decommitted and is now at UConn.
As a junior, Sisley averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.8 steals per game, according to MaxPreps. Capable of scoring inside and out, Sisley has shot 61% from the field and 38% from 3-point range (80-for-211) across three high school seasons.
In June, Sisley narrowed his list to five schools – Iowa, Indiana, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Purdue – as first reported by Joe Tipton. He took an official visit to Iowa last year and visited Purdue last weekend. After Indiana, he has visits scheduled to Notre Dame and Michigan State.
"Sisley is a versatile forward with a well-rounded two-way game," Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports wrote in his scouting report. "He's a combo forward of sorts, capable of playing and defending multiple positions. He has adequate size to play the four, deceptively long arms, and a bit of underrated athleticism to give him some bounce at the rim. He's physical and tough enough to battle bigger guys inside and on the glass. While Sisley doesn't possess elite lateral quickness, he has good defensive instincts and really works to guard the perimeter. Sisley's shooting has long been considered one of his best attributes (43% 3pt in 3SSB)."
