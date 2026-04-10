How Would High-Level Playmaker Jalen Cox Fit at Indiana If He Signs?

Indiana surely knows it cannot add every guard in the transfer portal to its roster for the 2026-27 season. But why not pursue them all, and figure out the rest later?



That appears to be head coach Darian DeVries’ plan of attack, as the Hoosiers have made contact with yet another guard in the portal. This time, it’s Colgate’s Jalen Cox, who, based on his list of suitors (Indiana, Kentucky, UCLA, Texas, among others), is in high demand.

Colgate transfer Jalen Cox is receiving interest from the following programs, his agent @danielegreensr of @GSEWorldwide told @LeagueRDY:



Indiana

Kentucky

UCLA

Syracuse

West Virginia

Missouri

Virginia Tech

Utah

Creighton

Rutgers

Auburn

Dayton

UNLV

SMU

Villanova

Texas… https://t.co/qPz2y1186A pic.twitter.com/9xGLwY3eQl — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 9, 2026

Who is Jalen Cox?

A Los Angeles, California native, Cox was an unranked recruit coming out of high school, but quickly carved out a role at Colgate, where he has started 76 games over the past three seasons.

He is a two-time All-Patriot League selection and has also earned Patriot All-Defense honors twice. This past season, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and a conference-best 5.3 assists (just 2.3 turnovers). Defensively, he tacked on 1.7 steals per contest.

Colgate transfer Jalen Cox scouting report

Dec 21, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox (3) drives to the basket against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Cox is a midrange maestro who lives in the 8-15 foot range, often knocking down off-the-dribble pull-ups or getting to floaters.



Still, Cox has the ability to get all the way to the rack – specifically when pushing the pace in transition – and he finishes well around size. Notably, he was extremely efficient from inside the arc (54.4 percent on two-pointers), which is thoroughly impressive for a 6-foot-3 guard.

From long range, Cox has a respectable jumper (hit 0.6 on 36.5 percent shooting), but it isn’t a go-to weapon in his arsenal. As a playmaker, though, Cox can create for others in the halfcourt and on the fastbreak while he also takes good care of the ball, especially considering how often it's in his hands.

On the other end, Cox is equally valuable (hence the two-time defensive honors in the Patriot League), using his quick hands and anticipation to snag 1.7 steals while taking advantage of his lateral agility to keep the ball in front.

How would Jalen Cox fit at Indiana?

The Hoosiers seem to be very actively seeking a point guard for the 2026-27 season, and Cox could be a great option at that spot. He can generate opportunities for himself and others, is efficient as a scorer and boasts an ideal assist-to-turnover ratio.

Cox adds immense value to any roster, and takes very little off the table. He may not be a bonafide star in Bloomington, but he’d be a fantastic option as a lead guard who could serve as the primary playmaker while providing an extra scoring punch when necessary.