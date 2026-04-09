Indiana Basketball Targeting Explosive Transfer Guard CJ Brown

With nearly the entire 2025-26 Indiana roster moving on from the program either by way of the transfer portal or due to a lack of eligibility (graduated), the Hoosiers have no choice but to get extremely active in the portal – and they’ve done just that.

Although incoming freshmen Prince-Alexander Moody (guard), Vaughn Karvala (wing) and Trevor Manhertz (wing) will all ease the burden on head coach Darian DeVries, the reality is Indiana needs experience – especially at the guard position.

Trent Sisley and Nick Dorn (yet to confirm his return) will be huge pieces next year at forward and wing, respectively, but the only true backcourt piece DeVries and Co. have thus far is Moody.



And, as we’ve learned in this new era of college basketball, experienced guards win in March. DeVries appears to recognize that, and, subsequently, is in pursuit of a handful of veteran guards – including USF transfer CJ Brown, who Indiana has contacted, a source told College Basketball Content.

USF transfer CJ Brown has heard from the following schools, a source tells me.



Indiana

Kansas State

Providence

Oklahoma State

Georgia Tech

Boston College

Pitt

High Point

UNLV

UAB

Loyola Chicago

UNCW

George Washington



The 6-2 sophomore averaged 10.9 PPG, 3.9 RPG and 4.7 APG.… pic.twitter.com/dJg7gMUDqS — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) April 8, 2026

Who is CJ Brown?

A four-star point guard in the class of 2024 as a high school prospect, Brown was a huge get for USF. During his two years with the Bulls, Brown started all but eight games. As a sophomore, he averaged 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists, along with 1.0 steals on the other end.

USF transfer CJ Brown scouting report

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; South Florida Bulls forward CJ Brown (11) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

An uber-athletic (albeit slightly undersized) guard, Brown is a load going to the basket. He can finish above, around or through any contest at the rim. Brown is a physical downhill attacker (shot 4.9 free throws per game) with a lightning-quick first step, and he is constantly looking to drive.

His two-point efficiency (41.9 percent in 2025-26) isn’t exactly ideal, nor is his long-distance clip of 24.2 percent (hit only 0.5 per game). Encouragingly, Brown’s free-throw line percentage of 72.7 percent speaks to upside as a shooter.

"CJ Brown knocks it down." Bars.



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/edKJEibqNm — USF Men's Basketball (@USFMBB) February 15, 2026

Nevertheless, Brown isn’t just a scorer. He averaged 4.7 assists per game (against just 2.0 turnovers) and is a gifted playmaker in pick-and-roll action, especially when paired with a lob threat. On the other end, he anticipates well (1.0 steals) but is also a strong, feisty on-ball defender.

How would CJ Brown fit at Indiana?

The Hoosiers need a lead guard, and that’s exactly what Brown is. He has the ability to orchestrate an offensive attack as a creator for both himself and his teammates. Although Brown’s efficiency is a potential red flag from a scoring perspective, his playmaking should shine if surrounded by the right talent.