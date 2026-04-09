High-Scoring Transfer Kameron Taylor Emerging as Indiana Basketball Target

Positional size is a trait every program desires in its players, and it’s one head man Darian DeVries and Indiana didn’t have the luxury of having in the 2025-26 season. Perhaps that is set to change next year – and it may all start with UNC Asheville transfer Kameron Taylor, who the Hoosiers reached out to, a source told League Ready.

UNC Asheville transfer Kameron Taylor has heard from the following schools since going portaling, source told @LeagueRDY:



Kansas

Indiana

SMU

Texas

Louisville

Virginia

St. John’s

Michigan

Florida State

Houston

Ole Miss

Cal

Dayton

Maryland

Oklahoma

Ohio State

Kansas State

Texas… https://t.co/ZNsFnz5dtJ pic.twitter.com/YkQ3meY3Sw — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 8, 2026

Who is Kameron Taylor?

Unranked as a high school recruit, Taylor went to UNC Asheville, and, after playing a rotational role as a freshman, took a massive step forward this past season. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged a Big-South best 18.9 points per game, along with 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while tacking on 1.5 stocks per game (steals + blocks). In the transfer portal, 247 Sports tabs Taylor as the No. 115 overall prospect and the No. 21 shooting guard (as of Wednesday night).

UNC Asheville transfer Kameron Taylor scouting report

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; UNC Asheville Bulldogs guard Kameron Taylor (3) holds the ball against NC State Wolfpack guard Alyn Breed (7) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Few players truly embody the label “jump-out-of-the-gym athlete” – but Taylor is one of them. He can fly (watch his freshman year SportsCenter top-10 worthy windmill below). Naturally, with a player boasting his athleticism and size, Taylor is a dominant rim-attacking force – and quite an efficient one, at that.

KT is THAT man 😤



ICYMI, the Bulldogs & Kam Taylor clocked in at number 3 on this mornings SC Top 10 😏 pic.twitter.com/UMZ8x6u5VI — Asheville Basketball (@UNCAvlMBB) March 8, 2025

This past season, Taylor shot 52.9 percent on two-pointers and attempted a whopping 7.0 free throws per game (hit 70.1 percent from the line). He’s a physical body-seeker around the basket, constantly searching for contact and often playing through it.

From deep, Taylor has a smooth stroke and appears to be a confident shooter, but did shoot just 28.1 percent from long range in the 2025-26 season (connected on 1.2 per game).

Defensively, with his size, length and athleticism, Taylor should be a game-altering force. But although his basic box score numbers were solid (0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks), Taylor didn’t live up to his potential on that end of the floor (defensive box plus/minus of negative-1.3).

How would Kameron Taylor fit at Indiana?

A player as gifted as Taylor can fit in anywhere, but only if the coaching staff puts him in the best position to succeed. With the Hoosiers, although Taylor could offer supplemental playmaking, he wouldn’t thrive on the ball.

Taylor is best suited for an off-the-ball role with scoring responsibilities, and potentially, based on the development of his long-distance jumper, as the primary offensive option on the roster. Additionally, though, he must be held accountable on the defensive end, where Taylor has the tools to blossom into an invaluable piece.