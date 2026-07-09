Indiana supplemented its lauded 2026 transfer haul by putting together a solid high school class. The Hoosiers bring in just four prospects, but three are tabbed as top-100 recruits. All four incoming freshmen will have the opportunity to compete for rotational minutes, which begs a question for each.



Here is one question for each member of Indiana’s 2026 high school recruiting class:

One key question for each Indiana basketball freshman

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; CIA Bella Vista (AZ) forward Vaughn Karvala (24) against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vaughn Karvala

How does Vaughn Karvala fare against Big Ten physicality? One of the biggest leaps from high school hoops to the college level is physicality, and that is especially true in the Big Ten. Vaughn Karvala is a lot of things – a knockdown shooter, a high-flyer, an energy-provider – but sturdy is not one of them (at least for now).

.@IndianaMBB commit Vaughn Karvala showcasing the versatility 🫡 #ChipotleNationals



CIA Bella Vista with a 13-point lead over Paul VI at the half. pic.twitter.com/nz3szP0OeX — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 2, 2026

Clocking in at 6-foot-7, 190 pounds, Karvala is quite slim. His ability to dig in defensively and on the boards against stronger, older players will be key in determining his minutes as a freshman.

Trevor Manhertz

What is Trevor Manhertz’s ceiling? Another Hoosier who needs to bulk up his frame – he is 6-foot-8, 185 pounds – Manhertz may need to spend some quality time with strength and conditioning coach Ryan Horn before seeing rotational minutes.

Meet 6-7 Indiana commit: 2025 4⭐️ Trevor Manhertz 😳



Manhertz has been on fire for Christ School (NC) in EYBL Scholastic league play. He's averaging 20 PPG on 43% from 3PT 🔥



He chose the Hoosiers over Duke and Louisville. pic.twitter.com/WC9DRd2Zn2 — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) February 26, 2026

But once he adds strength and hones his athleticism, Manhertz may develop into a key piece of the puzzle for DeVries and his staff. He’s already a gifted shooter – both off the catch and the bounce – with great size for a wing. Manhertz is also a heady cutter with a soft touch and an exceptional feel for playing off the ball. He has all the tools – size, shooting and IQ – to blossom into a star wing (or stretch four).

Prince-Alexander Moody

What will be Prince-Alexander Moody’s role in Year 1? A dynamic combo guard who can really score the rock, Moody is capable of producing as a freshman. But how much will the Hoosiers need him to? DeVries and Co. already have a relatively clogged backcourt consisting of Markus Burton, Bryce Lindsay, Jaeden Mustaf and Darren Harris (although the latter two may be better categorized as wings).

Indiana will likely need Moody to offer spare minutes to spell either Burton or Lindsay. And, in those opportunities, Moody will undoubtedly be able to add a scoring punch. But if he can also be a facilitator for his teammates, Moody will demand a healthy share of minutes in 2026-27.

Clemens Sokolov

Can Clemens Sokolov survive in ball-screen defense? Among all the freshmen in Indiana’s class, Sokolov may be asked to contribute the most in Year 1. Aiden Sherrell and Samet Yigitoglu will anchor the interior, but bigs rarely play more than 30 minutes per game, and neither Sherrell nor Yigitoglu has surpassed that mark in their career.

Given the Hoosiers’ roster makeup, Sokolov may be forced to own all of the frontcourt reserve minutes (along with returner Trent Sisley, who will slot as a hybrid wing/forward). But although Sokolov is solid on the boards and in the interior, he’ll likely be hunted in pick-and-roll action. If he isn’t mobile enough to keep up, he’ll be tough to play.