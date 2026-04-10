How Would Koree Cotton Fit at Indiana If He Signs?

With Nick Dorn now joining a handful of other soon-to-be former Indiana players in the transfer portal, the Hoosiers officially have needs at every single position on the roster.



The position that Dorn leaves a hole at – the wing – is one Darian DeVries may be able to plug with Texas-Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) guard Koree Cotton, who has heard from Indiana since entering the portal, per The Portal Report.

UTRGV G Koree Cotton has received interest from the following programs, he tells TPR:



Miami

Kansas

Kentucky

Ole Miss

Tennessee

High Point

DePaul

Providence

USC

Texas Tech

Texas A&M

Texas

FSU

Indiana

Tulsa

Tulane

Virgina Tech

SMU

Mississippi State

Loyola Chicago pic.twitter.com/kin2RuIk1E — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 9, 2026

Who is Koree Cotton?

A reflection of the modern-day college basketball landscape, Cotton is poised for his fourth school in as many years. Thus far, he has stops at VMI, Jacksonville State and UTRGV.



Regardless of the school he has suited up for, though, Cotton has been a key piece of the puzzle everywhere he has gone, starting in 76 of his 81 career games. This past year was his best, as he averaged 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks.

UTRGV transfer Koree Cotton scouting report

Nov 3, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) guards UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros guard Koree Cotton (4) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Bouncy, strong and lengthy, Cotton, from a physical standpoint, can fit in at any level of college hoops. The 6-foot-6 wing has a solid first step getting to the basket and plays well off two feet. His go-to is a vicious spin move, which often allows him to get back to his strong left hand.

Cotton, who has a fluid lefty stroke, is dangerous from deep, as he connected on 1.6 triples on a 40.3 percent clip in 2025-26. He isn’t exactly a movement shooter or off-the-bounce sniper, though, as he usually sticks to his strong suit from beyond the arc: spot-up jumpers.

The ideal player from an analytical perspective, Cotton either takes triples or gets all the way to the basket, usually staying away from the midrange. Just like from long range, Cotton is quite efficient inside the arc, as he shot 52.4 percent on two pointers.

Defensively, he has the perfect combination: physical tools and sheer desire. Cotton is extremely athletic and he plays with all-out effort, which results in the 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per outing – the latter of which is half-astonishing output for a 6-foot-6 guard.

How would Koree Cotton fit at Indiana?

At this point, there isn’t much “fitting” at Indiana, given there is hardly a roster. But with his skill set, Cotton could be a primary scoring option for the Hoosiers – although it’s all heavily dependent on how the transfer portal shakes out for DeVries and his staff.

Nevertheless, Cotton has the weapon DeVries appears to prioritize the most in his targets – shooting – along with the overall scoring punch that any program would welcome, not to mention the rebounding and defense.