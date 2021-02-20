LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan State in Real Time

Indiana is looking for its fourth straight win in the series against Michigan State, something the Hoosiers haven't done in 40 years. Follow along in real time for news and opinions.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Welcome INSIDE Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the huge showdown today between Indiana and Michigan State, two teams that desperately need a win.

You'll get all your news and opinions right here LIVE in real time. So keep refreshing and follow along.

HALFTIME – The good news: We're at the turn, and the Hoosiers lead 30-26, with Trayce Jackson-Davis leading the way. He has 14 points already, along with five rebounds. He's also 6-for-7 from the free throw line, which is always a good sign. The bad news: Since that 19-6 lead, the Hoosiers scored only 11 points in the final 11:15 of the half. Had a lot of good looks at the rim, too, and couldn't get them down. The Hoosiers are 10-for-30 from the field, and just 2-for-10 from three.

12:39 p.m. – Aaron Henry, the Ben Davis product, scores on a drive and now we're tied at 26. Then Al Durham hits two free throws at the 1:11 mark to put Indiana back ahead. Archie Miller calls his use-it-or-lose-it timeout, and Indiana scores on a nice out of bounds play on a lob from Armaan Franklin to Trayce Jackson-Davis.

12:35 – Remember that 19-6 lead that Indiana had? Well, it's pretty much gone now. Michigan State finally finding its groove on offense and it's 26-24 now and the final media timeout of the half. There's 3:25 to go, and now it's more like a Big Ten game, one possession at a time. Indiana just 9-for-27 from the field so far, but 6-for-7 from the line, all from Trayce Jackson-Davis.

MY TWO CENTS – Just got a nice note from a friend. "Congratulations on our 5-year anniversary'' it said with a lot of laugh emojis. I had to think long and hard about that one, and then I realized that on Feb. 20, 2016 – five years ago today – Indiana beat Purdue. Ouch. That's 1,827 days now since Indiana has beaten Purdue. Those guys, always poking the bear.

12:24 p.m. – Third media timeout now. Indiana 1-for-9 from three but still leading. That's odd.

12:18 p.m. – Indiana has been on the opposite end of these 16-4 deficits most of the year, but now they enjoy a double-digit lead early for a change. Defensive effort is tremendous. Michigan State 3-for-11 shooting with EIGHT turnovers already. We're at the second media timeout now and Indiana leads 19-8 with 9:25 to go.

12:16 – Another steal by Race Thompson inside. The Hoosier forward now has FIVE steals already in this game. Already a career high.

12:08 p.m. – For a team known for its notoriously slow starts, it's a good one for Indiana today. We're at the first media timeout, and the Hoosiers led 8-2. All the points coming right at the rim. Trayce Jackson-Davis has six quick points and Race Thompson has the other two. The story is Indiana's defense though. They've forced four Michigan State turnovers already.

12:02 p.m. – Indiana scores on its first possession with Trayce Jackson-Davis scoring right at the rim. No double team, which we discussed in our three keys in how to watch the game. Next possession it's the same thing, and he scores over Julius Marble, and gets fouled. It's 5-2 Indiana. CLICK HERE

11:55 a.m. – Same five starters for Indiana. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with Al Durham, Armaan Franklin and Rob Phinisee at the guard spots.

