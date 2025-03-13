LIVE BLOG: Follow Along As Indiana Plays Oregon In The Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS - Welcome to the Indiana live blog at the Big Ten Tournament. We're in the house at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana needs to win today to solidify its NCAA Tournament credentials. The bubble is fickle, so no reason to leave anything to chance.
Here's the latest update from ESPN's Joe Lunardi. Indiana is still right on the razor's edge.
• Strange that the Big Ten doesn't have an availability report as I write this. They're usually sticklers for having those out three hours ahead of time. Part of the reason they do them in the first place is because of legal sports betting. It (theoretically) cuts down on any chicanery. No one on Indiana seemed to be missing that wouldn't have been expected to play during warmups.
• Indiana is 3-0 in rematches so far this season for what that's worth. The Hoosiers were certainly most impressive in their second game against Purdue. Indiana earned wins over Penn State and Ohio State. Not sure those performances were any better than their previous matchups with those teams, but they got the job done and that's what matters.
• Unlike the women's basketball tournament, the upper levels are open in the Fieldhouse for the men's tournament. So the crowd is likely bigger, but it doesn't seem like it as fans are really spread out. Naturally, Indiana has a significant majority of the crowd.