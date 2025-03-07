LIVE BLOG: Follow Along As Indiana Takes On No. 2 USC In The Big Ten Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS - Welcome to Gainbridge Fieldhouse! Indiana's women's basketball team continues its Big Ten Tournament adventure as it takes on second-ranked Southern California - the Big Ten regular season champions.
Indiana played USC close back in January before falling by seven points. This game is very similar in that it's a noon game. We'll see how the West Coast team handles playing at 9 a.m. by their body clock. Trojans seemed to handle it just fine through the season.
Indiana played pretty well in its victory over Oregon on Thursday, but this will obviously take a supreme effort.
• Starters: Indiana (road team): Shay Ciezki, Yarden Garzon, Chloe Moore-McNeil, Karoline Striplin, Sydney Parrish.
USC: JuJu Watkins, Kennedy Smith, Avery Howell, Talia van Oelhoffen, Kiki Iriafen.
• It's a larger crowd than Thursday's lunch time showing, but JuJu Watkins mania isn't at the Caitlin Clark level yet. Last year in Minneapolis, the Clark sessions were sold out. Several non-Clark sessions also had large turnouts. Give it time. Watkins is still just a sophomore.
• I think this will be a tight game for most of its running. Indiana will likely want it that way and USC is going to need time to get back into a rhythm.
• Had a friend joke with me that Indiana was doing very well in the "Pac-12 Tournament". A lot of truth in that. The weirdness factor of the West Coast schools has largely worn off for me, but you forget that we're still in firsts mode when it comes to the Big Ten newbies.
• Here's how to watch the game if you haven't tuned in.
• Indiana is back to wearing its red jerseys today. I could be making this up in my head, but I thought the Big Ten frowned on alternate uniforms at the conference tournament. Anyway, a shame not to see the black unis again because they're so sharp.
• It's tipoff time. Let's do this.
•
