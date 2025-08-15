How ‘Coach JuJu’ Played a Role in Top Recruit Saniyah Hall Choosing USC

🟢 The Life of 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙮𝙖𝙝 🟠



🥇 Only a true 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬𝙜𝙞𝙧𝙡 could deliver an MVP performance as magnificent as @saniyahhall_'s at this year’s #FIBAU19 Women’s World Cup!



🇺🇸 #USABWU19 pic.twitter.com/txwMXw1qr5