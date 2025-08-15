How ‘Coach JuJu’ Played a Role in Top Recruit Saniyah Hall Choosing USC
Saniyah Hall knew she had a connection with JuJu Watkins from the jump.
Even before her official visit to USC, the No. 1 recruit of the 2026 class and recent Trojans commit was able to see Watkins’s competitive fire from a unique perspective. Hall experienced Watkins turn into “Coach JuJu” in Overtime Select’s Takeover showcase back in June, a game featuring many of the best women’s high school players in the nation.
With clipboard in hand, Watkins coached her team to victory, led in part by Hall. They weren’t teammates just yet, but Hall could see it clearly: She and Watkins were cut from the same cloth.
“We’re both very competitive,” Hall told Sports Illustrated after her commitment. “She wants to win and I want to win, and I think that’s what it’s about [at the] end of the day: having fun and winning, winning a championship. That and being competitive, I’m looking forward to that.”
In some ways, it was the start of a partnership that has the potential to reach great heights. The duo will be joining forces on the court as teammates come 2026 when Hall becomes a Trojan.
During the game, Watkins only had one thing written on her clipboard: “WIN!” With Hall teaming up with Watkins, plenty of that can be expected in SoCal in years to come.
Hall is the third No. 1 recruit to commit to USC over the last four years. Of course, she follows Watkins’s commitment in the 2023 class. The Trojans also welcomed the No. 1 2025 recruit in Jazzy Davidson, who will make her collegiate debut this year.
Hall thinks the combination of talent has the potential to bring more fans to the game.
“I think a lot of people think this can be a really great start to women’s basketball, especially with there being three No. 1 recruits at USC,” Hall said. “I think that this can change women’s sports and just make an impact for young girls like me.”
It’s a trio that Hall knew would be the best fit for her college path, even during her unofficial visit.
“I think that from there, I knew that this could be a possibility, a really good possibility,” Hall said.
A fellow guard, Hall has long been an admirer of Watkins’s game, but had never met her prior to June at Overtime’s campus in Atlanta. Interactions between the two were held just to conversations as Hall excelled in her young career.
Hall knew she had Watkins's support from afar, but after meeting her, a new bond was formed.
“I felt like we kind of connected when she was the coach,” Hall said. “We just created a little bond that transferred over to when I was at my official visit. Just hanging out, playing games, I think we really did create a bond.”
Hall had been recruited by many of the nation’s top programs, including UConn, South Carolina and LSU, but USC just “felt right.”
Coach Lindsay Gottlieb had a lot to do with it.
“When I was talking to her, she just understood me as a player, and I think that that was really important,” Hall said of Gottlieb. “She also didn’t just care for me, she cared for my family. I think Lindsay is just such a great coach overall and a great person.”
That was one piece of advice that players like Watkins and LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson had for Hall in her recruiting process: choose a coach who will have your back.
“Pick a coach that’s for you, someone who is always going to be by your side whether you have a bad game or a good game,” Hall said. “Just picking what’s right for you and what you think is good.”
Hall has had a busy summer. On top of appearing in OT Select's second season as captain of the All Knighters, she represented the U.S. in the FIBA U-19 Women’s World Cup, where she led Team USA to victory while averaging 19.9 points and taking home MVP honors.
Watkins has been in touch throughout it all, texting her congrats on her commitment and FIBA performance. It’s a connection that was in part sparked by OT Select.
Hall chose to return to the high-level league for a second year, which she credits for helping to raise her platform and present her game to new fans. She’s seen the effect OT Select has had for herself and her teammates and jumped at the chance to participate again.
“Last year when I came here, I was a good player, but I played really well and so I’ve gotten more attention from that,” Hall said. “So definitely being here is a great experience, but it’s definitely helped me boost my platform.”
Over that time, Hall has been mentored by players such as Watkins, Johnson and current Wings star Paige Bueckers. It’s an opportunity players in the league may not have otherwise had, giving them valuable access as they work to build their platforms leading into college.
Hall has also been able to elevate her game against players who are at the top of their class and want to showcase their talents, too. The league features the No. 2 and 4 prospects for 2026 in Oliviyah Edwards and Kate Harpring among players on its roster along with Hall.
“Just being able to play against them, I feel like you don’t get to do that every day, so just taking it and using it,” Hall said. “Just trying your hardest to play your best games.”
As for Watkins’s participation in being a mentor for players while recovering from a torn ACL, she sees value in giving back to the next generation of women’s basketball stars.
“It’s always important to have someone to kind of help you along the way,” Watkins said. “If I’m able to do that for any young player coming up… I would love to.”
Despite announcing her commitment to USC, Hall still feels she has plenty to prove. First, she will attempt to lead her All Knighters team to the OT Select championship this weekend. She also recently told Watkins that she wants to win a state championship in her last year with SPIRE Academy.
As for her career goals, Hall wants to show the world what she can do.
“I definitely want to make it to the W[NBA],” Hall said. “Also just have a really good college career, but just showing the world what talents I have to bring in.”
It’s also important for her to mentor up-and-coming players just as Watkins and Johnson have done for her.
“I want to inspire younger kids to follow their dreams, everything like that,” Hall said. “What they've [Watkins and Johnson] done to me, I want to do for other girls. Just let them reach their goal in life and have fun.”
But first, she wants to do more of one particular clipboard-worthy message from her coach-turned-future-teammate.
“WIN!”