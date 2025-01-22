LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana Basketball Game At Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. – Indiana and Northwestern have produced several nail-biting games in recent seasons. But the last four matchups decided by a total of just 15 points have all gone in Northwestern's favor, making it the only Big Ten team Indiana coach Mike Woodson has played but not beaten since 2021-22.
Woodson and the Hoosiers get another shot at the Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. Indiana is coming off a 77-76 overtime win Friday at Ohio State, and Northwestern most recently lost 80-76 in overtime Sunday at Michigan.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights and thoughts on the game live from Welsh-Ryan Arena.
5:05 p.m. – Reneau and Tucker are both in uniform for warmups at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It sure looks like they'll give it a go tonight. Reneau is wearing a knee brace, and Tucker is wearing tape around two of his fingers. Jakai Newton didn't have an injury designation tonight, though he's still wearing a knee brace.
3 p.m. – Indiana's Malik Reneau (knee) and Bryson Tucker (finger) are listed questionable on the Big Ten pregame availability report. Reneau has not played since Jan. 2 against Rutgers, and Tucker missed his first game of the season Friday at Ohio State. Gabe Cupps remains out indefinitely.
