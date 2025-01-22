Hoosiers Now

LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana Basketball Game At Northwestern

Welcome to our live blog for Wednesday's game between Indiana and Northwestern, where we'll share live updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on the game from press row at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

Jack Ankony

Indiana gets ready to face Northwestern at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.
Indiana gets ready to face Northwestern at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. / photo by Jack Ankony, Indiana Hoosiers On SI
EVANSTON, Ill. – Indiana and Northwestern have produced several nail-biting games in recent seasons. But the last four matchups decided by a total of just 15 points have all gone in Northwestern's favor, making it the only Big Ten team Indiana coach Mike Woodson has played but not beaten since 2021-22.

Woodson and the Hoosiers get another shot at the Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. Indiana is coming off a 77-76 overtime win Friday at Ohio State, and Northwestern most recently lost 80-76 in overtime Sunday at Michigan.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights and thoughts on the game live from Welsh-Ryan Arena.

5:05 p.m. – Reneau and Tucker are both in uniform for warmups at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It sure looks like they'll give it a go tonight. Reneau is wearing a knee brace, and Tucker is wearing tape around two of his fingers. Jakai Newton didn't have an injury designation tonight, though he's still wearing a knee brace.

Malik Reneau, Bryson Tucker
Indiana's Bryson Tucker (left) and Malik Reneau (right) are in uniform for pregame warmups at Northwestern. / photo by Jack Ankony, Indiana Hoosiers On SI

3 p.m. – Indiana's Malik Reneau (knee) and Bryson Tucker (finger) are listed questionable on the Big Ten pregame availability report. Reneau has not played since Jan. 2 against Rutgers, and Tucker missed his first game of the season Friday at Ohio State. Gabe Cupps remains out indefinitely.

Published
Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is a Sports Illustrated/FanNation writer for HoosiersNow.com. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism. Follow on Twitter @ankony_jack.

