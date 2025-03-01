LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana Basketball Game At Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. – We've made it to Alaska Airlines Arena for Saturday's 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT game between Indiana (17-11, 8-9) and Washington (13-15, 4-13). The Hoosiers were listed as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology, so they could really use a win for their tournament hopes.
Indiana has won three of its last four games, most recently defeating Penn State 83-78 Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Washington is in last place in the Big Ten and most recently lost 88-62 at No. 11 Wisconsin.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights stats and thoughts on the game from press row at Alaska Airlines Arena as it happens.
1H 7:03 – Rice knocks down his second three of the game. Good ball movement from the Indiana offense against Washington's zone, getting it inside and kicking it back out. Osobor picked up his second foul, so Carlyle will have two free throws aftere timeout. Indiana leads 30-16.
1H 8:20 – Washington has switched to a 1-3-1 zone, looking for some way to slow down Indiana's strong start. Rice split the defense and dished it to Reneau for an and-one layup. He made the free throw too. IU leads 27-13.
1H 9:32 – After a missed three from Osobor, Carlyle made a nice bounce pass to Malik Reneau rolling for another layup. Zoom Diallo answered with a layup. After a screen by Reneau, Rice sped past the Washington defense for a layup. Indiana leads 24-9 after a three from Rice.
1H 11:11 – Reneau called for a moving screen. He and Ballo have each picked up an early foul. Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle check in off the bench. Reneau took it right at Osobor and finished with his left hand. Nice move from Reneau, who's in for the first time after missing last game. IU leads 17-7 after another Osobor miss.
1H 13:34 – Osobor missed a fairly uncontested layup inside, then Galloway took it the other way fast and found Goode for a transition 3-pointer. Galloway made a nice lob pass inside to Ballo for a dunk right after. Indiana is looking good so far, leading 15-5. Ballo just picked up his first foul, a terrible call as he barely bumped Osobor. Reneau checks in after missing last game and goes 1 for 2 at the free throw line.
1H 15:50 – Indiana leads Washington 9-5 at the under-16 timeout. Huskies are doubling Ballo hard in the post, but Indiana has worked it around for some good looks by Mgbako and Galloway. Washington has four turnovers, 2:24 scoring drought.
1H 16:50 – Mgbako got the Hoosier on the board with a three. Washington doubled Oumar Ballo hard again, but he found Anthony Leal, who's shot was blocked. But Mgbako got the rebound and swung it to Galloway, who made his signature floater. Ballo scored inside on the following possession. Indiana leads 7-5.
1H 18:35 – After a turnover on the first possession, Washington doubled Oumar Ballo hard when he caught it on the block. Great Osobor was called for a foul. Galloway missed a solid look at a three on that possession. Mason opened the scoring with a three. Washington leads 3-0 early.
2:59 p.m. – If you're curious about the play-by-play broadcaster for today's game, I interviewed Indiana native Noah Reed for a story. To read that, CLICK HERE.
2:55 p.m. – Indiana's starting lineup is the same as the Penn State game. Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, Luke Goode, Mackenzie Mgbako and Oumar Ballo. Malik Reneau went through warmups. Looks like he'll be available off the bench.
12 p.m. – Indiana listed Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton out for Saturday's game, as expected. They've been out indefinitely for most of the season and have only played four games. It's a good sign for Indiana that Malik Reneau was not mentioned in the availability report, indicating that he'll play today. Reneau missed the Penn State game due to an illness.
