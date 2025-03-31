Nick Norton, Ryan Horn To Join Indiana Men’s Basketball Staff
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There’s a lot on the plate of new Indiana men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries this week. Navigating the transfer portal is chief among the tasks, but so is filling out the coaching staff.
Hoosiers On SI can confirm via an Indiana University source that the first two moves have been completed.
Nick Norton will join DeVries’ staff as an assistant coach. Ryan Horn will join the staff as strength and conditioning coach.
Both worked with DeVries at West Virginia and at Drake. Norton played for DeVries for one season at Drake.
The Indianapolis Star reported on Monday that Drew Adams, a member of Cincinnati’s staff, is also expected to be join the staff. Hoosiers On SI could not confirm this, however, the Adams addition is expected. Along with Norton, Adams accompanied DeVries to the Indiana High School Association championship games on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Norton played for DeVries at Drake, starting all 14 games he played in the 2018-19 season before an ACL tear in his knee ended his career. Norton averaged 14 points, 5.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs before his injury. Norton had transferred to Drake from UAB where he averaged 8.9 points over four seasons for the Blazers.
Norton briefly played in the NBA G League before he embarked on his coaching career.
Norton joined DeVries’ staff at Drake starting with the 2021-22 season. He was assistant director of operations before he was promoted to director of operations for the 2022-23 season. By Norton’s final season on the Drake coaching staff, he was assistant coach/director of player development – the same title he had when he followed DeVries to West Virginia for the 2024-25 season.
Norton was the first assistant coach hired by DeVries at West Virginia. As director of player development, one of Norton’s primary roles is to identify talent – a very important job given the need to fill the roster via the transfer portal.
Norton comes from a coaching background. His father Randy Norton is the women’s basketball coach at UAB.
Horn has worked with DeVries since 2022 when he joined Drake’s staff as Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Performance. He was with DeVries at Drake from 2022-24 before he went with DeVries to West Virginia.
Horn went home to West Virginia when he followed DeVries to Morgantown – Horn is an Inwood, W. Va. native.
Prior to his association with DeVries, Horn worked in strength and conditioning or in athletics performance at Wichita State, Wake Forest, Tulsa and VCU.
Horn will replace Clif Marshall, who has been Indiana’s Director Of Athletic Performance since 2017. Marshall worked for head coaches Archie Miller and Mike Woodson.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- PRESEASON MEN'S PREDICTIONS, HOW DID WE DO? A look back at how good, and how bad, some of our preseason predictions were. CLICK HERE.
- TODD'S TAKE, HUMAN ELEMENT LOST IN TRANSFER PORTAL: Indiana men's and women's basketball were busy in the transfer portal this week. Horse-trading is compelling, but there's a human element lost in all of it. CLICK HERE.
- HOW CAN DEVRIES FIX ROSTER CONSTRUCTION? Roster construction was a problem in the Mike Woodson era. How can Darian DeVries fix it? CLICK HERE.