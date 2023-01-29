WATCH: Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino Has The Hot Hand Early Against Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Jalen Hood-Schifino has 11 points in the first six minutes and four seconds of Indiana's Saturday night matchup against Ohio State.

The 6-foot-6 freshman point guard is a perfect 4-for-4 overall and 3-for-3 from 3-point land, including this pull-up jumper.

Hood-Schifino was in a bit of a shooting slump the last two games, but that's clearly past him now. He scored just two points against Michigan State on Sunday and finished with six points on 2-for-11 shooting against Minnesota on Wednesday, but he's surpassed those totals early on in this game.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Ohio State from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Next up for Indiana is a road trip out east to take on the Maryland Terrapins. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday inside the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. Under first-year coach Kevin Willard, Maryland holds a 14-7 record with a 5-5 mark in Big Ten play. The Terrapins defeated Nebraska 82-63 earlier on Saturday and have won three of their last four games.

