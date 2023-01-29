WATCH: Trey Galloway Knocks Down 3-Pointer to Extend Indiana's Lead

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is clicking on all cylinders Saturday against Ohio State.

Jalen Hood-Schifino leads the Hoosiers with 22 points, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau are both in double figures and Trey Galloway got his shot going midway through the second half.

Jackson-Davis drove to the middle of the paint then kicked it out to Galloway for a wide-open 3 in the corner. Indiana is now 8-for-16 from beyond the arc, leading Ohio State 63-46.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Ohio State from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.,

Next up for Indiana is a road trip out east to take on the Maryland Terrapins. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday inside the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. Under first-year coach Kevin Willard, Maryland holds a 14-7 record with a 5-5 mark in Big Ten play. The Terrapins defeated Nebraska 82-63 earlier on Saturday and have won three of their last four games.

