WATCH: Trey Galloway Knocks Down 3-Pointer to Extend Indiana's Lead
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is clicking on all cylinders Saturday against Ohio State.
Jalen Hood-Schifino leads the Hoosiers with 22 points, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau are both in double figures and Trey Galloway got his shot going midway through the second half.
Jackson-Davis drove to the middle of the paint then kicked it out to Galloway for a wide-open 3 in the corner. Indiana is now 8-for-16 from beyond the arc, leading Ohio State 63-46.
To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Ohio State from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.
Next up for Indiana is a road trip out east to take on the Maryland Terrapins. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday inside the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. Under first-year coach Kevin Willard, Maryland holds a 14-7 record with a 5-5 mark in Big Ten play. The Terrapins defeated Nebraska 82-63 earlier on Saturday and have won three of their last four games.
